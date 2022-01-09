Dubs Green Blasts Entire NBA World One Day Ahead of Thompson’s Return

It’s been more than two and a half years in the making, but the wait is finally over.

After a torn ACL, a ruptured achilles tendon, months of tenuous rehabilitation and an avalanche of doubt, frustration and anticipation, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is about to make his triumphant return to an NBA basketball court. To say the basketball world is excited would be an understatement. To say anyone is more excited than Thompson’s boisterous teammate Draymond Green, except for perhaps Thompson himself, would simply be a lie.

Green took to Instagram on Saturday, January 8 to express his feelings one day ahead of Thompson’s expected return to competitive basketball.

“If my dawg not Top 75, why ya’ll care so much?” Green posted to his Instagram story early Saturday morning. “This is MONUMENTAL! Now go revise y’all list…”

NBC Sports Authentic took a screenshot of another clip from Green’s IG story, this one of the Dubs’ forward putting into words his excitement, and posted it online.

“I can’t sleep!” the caption said. “I don’t expect y’all to understand. I’m ready to go practice!!! 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣”

Warriors Players go Off as Thompson Prepares to Play Sunday

Green wasn’t the only member of the Golden State roster to get hyped online the day before Thompson takes the floor for the first time since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Third-year guard Jordan Poole, who will lose the starting shooting guard spot to Thompson upon his return against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center in San Francisco Sunday night, said on Instagram that his elder teammate coming back to the NBA would be “epic.”

Veteran guard Andre Iguodala, a running mate of Thompson’s across five straight NBA Finals appearances and three championship rings echoed the same sentiment. The second member of the Splash Brothers duo, Steph Curry, said it the return would be “inspiring.” Dubs head coach Steve Kerr described what he expected to experience as “emotional.”

Thompson has Plenty to Prove, Frustrated With Lack of Respect

Nick Friedell, Warriors beat reporter, published a story on ESPN Saturday detailing Thompson’s comeback. In it, Thompson spoke to his frustrations, past and present, including feeling disrespected and as though some in the game have forgotten him, his accomplishments and the greatness in Golden State to which he contributed so crucially.

“I know myself. I know how good I am. I know the things I’ve done,” Thompson told Friedell. It’s like, how many times do I have to do something that no one else has ever done before and get respect? Do I have to go score 50 in a quarter now? Like, what the hell? It’s whatever though, man. It’s over with. I’m going to use it as fuel.”

And he wasn’t done there.

“I’m excited to get out there and prove to people who I am,” Thompson added. “I know they forgot because I’ve been out for two years, but I’ve never been hungrier seeing that stuff. Never been hungrier. And the best way at revenge is to win. Seriously.”