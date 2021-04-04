Warrior Klay Thompson Makes Villainous Debut in ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer

Klay Thompson has been a postseason hero for the Golden State Warriors, and now the five-time NBA All-Star is making his debut as a basketball villain.

This weekend, Warner Brothers released the new trailer for “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the LeBron James project that features several basketball stars as members of the competing Goon Squad. That includes a very nearly unrecognizable Thompson, who made a brief cameo in the trailer as an animated bad guy.

Thompson Takes on Different Looks

As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, there appeared to be two different looks for Thompson in the film. In one of the images, he appeared to be a blue and icy version of himself. The other version of Thompson looked like a representation of the player who has shown up many times before in the postseason for the Warriors. His body transformed into literal flames, surrounded by a raging inferno as he clutched the ball.

I was looking for Klay in the Space Jam trailer and is this…??? pic.twitter.com/69yo4cHPEn — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) April 3, 2021