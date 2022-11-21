Klay Thompson Name-Drops Warriors Co-Star After Monster Game

The Golden State Warriors won their first road game of the season on Sunday night, taking down the Houston Rockets by a score of 127-120. While Stephen Curry dropped 33 points, it was Klay Thompson who stole the show for Golden State.

Thompson put up his season-high in points and, after the game, he said that it felt good to finally give Curry some help.

“Steph’s been going all season long, so it felt good to help him a little bit,” Thompson joked. “And I mean, it just felt good to have a big game, man. I’m my harshest critic, so the first 10 games this season weren’t easy for me. So to come out and be myself again, it felt incredible, and like I said, it’s just something for me to build on and keep going.”

"It felt good to help [Steph] a little bit." – Klay on his big night pic.twitter.com/WZIZg4meU1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 21, 2022

Against the Rockets, Thompson dropped 41 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 14-of-23 shooting from the field and 10-of-13 from three-point range.

This is the first full season Thompson has played since his two season-ending injuries. On the year, he’s averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 38.8% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from behind the three-point line. Both of those shooting splits would mark career lows for Thompson.

As for Curry, he’s been putting up MVP-caliber numbers this year. The superstar guard is averaging 32.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 52.9% shooting from the field and 44.7% shooting from distance on 11.8 three-point attempts per game.

Warriors Star Praises Thompson

After the Houston game, Draymond Green discussed Thompson’s performance. He said that Thompson’s focus has been in the right place over the last two games. Instead of worrying about his own struggles, Thompson has been focused on helping the team win.

“He’s being Klay Thompson. He is not worried about what happens with Klay. He’s worried about what happens with this team,” Green explained. “And when Klay worries about what happens with this team, Klay plays great, and we win. And, you know, I’ve always said he’s the most competitive guy that I’ve ever played with. And the most important thing to him has always been winning. At times, we all get away from who we are, you know, and in a brotherhood, you need someone to bring you back to who you are. And I think, you know, I have no doubt in my mind that, if it was me, he’d do the same thing.”

Green has been putting together a solid season of his own. The All-Star forward is averaging 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 55.9% shooting from the floor and 29.4% shooting from deep.

Thompson Reveals Green’s Vocal Leadership

With the Warriors’ recent struggles, they decided to hold a team meeting. Thompson revealed that Green was the vocal leader.

“Very constructive meeting,” Thompson explained. “Draymond definitely held the floor. He’s such a great motivator. So we all responded very well. Looking forward to starting a new win streak.”

Klay Thompson on the Warriors team meeting: “Very constructive meeting. Draymond definitely held the floor. He’s such a great motivator. So we all responded very well. Looking forward to starting a new win streak.” pic.twitter.com/YQLcyTvZDd — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 19, 2022

As Thompson continues to turn things around, the rest of the squad seems prepared to have his back and continue pushing the team forward.