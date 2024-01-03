Warriors’ Klay Thompson Reveals Serious Talk with Steve Kerr About ‘Final Chapter’

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting to snap out of his shooting slump and surpass New York Knicks legend Richie Guerin (14,676) on the all-time scoring list.

Revitalized by his heart-to-heart talk with coach Steve Kerr during their first team practice of the new year, Thompson came out with positive energy to help the Warriors arrest a three-game slide with a 121-115 win over the fast-rising Orlando Magic on Tuesday, January 2.

“That helped me relax a lot,” Thompson told reporters about his deep conversation with Kerr. “Sometimes I forget just how successful and how lucky I’ve been to be a part of the championship teams and All-Star games and gold medals. You want to get back to that level so badly, you can kind of get in your own way.”

“Rather than forcing it, we had a conversation about just enjoying this last chapter of my career and how lucky I truly am to still be playing this game and do it at a high level and be a better mentor for the young guys, lead by example. Have my energy right every game. He helped me realize if I do have negative energy how that affects the team in a poor manner.”

Klay reveals his candid conversation with Kerr discussing his negative energy, becoming a mentor for the young guys, and the final chapter of his career 🔽 pic.twitter.com/l3602NqXUw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 3, 2024

Pressure on Contract Year

With the stalled contract extension talks casting doubts on his future in the Bay Area, Thompson is feeling the pressure to show up in a big way during the final year of his current deal. But big shooting nights from the once most feared shooter not named Stephen Curry have become sporadic. Shooting slumps have become a regular occurrence. And they are magnified on a contract year.

During the Warriors’ three-game losing skid to end 2023, Thompson just shot 8-of-34 from the floor and 6-of-22 from deep. Preceding that ugly shooting slump was a glorious six-game stretch of vintage performances from Thompson, who averaged 25.7 points.

Kerr talked him out of his slump.

“That just helped me change my whole mindset and forget about shooting splits or points per game or All-Star games,” Thompson said. “Just to enjoy being in this Warriors uniform and appreciate what we’ve built because it’s such a rare opportunity for any professional athlete to be a part of so much success. And to try to pass that torch to the younger guys and keep this thing going.”

After two serious injuries that could have been career-ending to some players with weaker resolve, the 33-year-old Thompson remains defiant as he wages a big fight against the unbeatable Father Time.

Stephen Curry’s Big Night

Curry toyed around the defense of Magic’s Jalen Suggs en route to a 36-point outburst.

The Warriors superstar shot 12-of-20 from the field as he shot above 50% for the first time in his last four games.

“Steph was amazing,” Kerr told reporters after a much-needed win. “But Steph is always amazing. Even when he doesn’t score 36 points, just the attention he draws defensively, what he does to an opposing defense, the way he opens up the floor, he’s a remarkable player. He really got himself going on a night when we needed it.”

The Warriors improved to 16-17 and 10-8 at home after their first win in their season-high seven-game homestand. They hope to carry the momentum in a rematch with defending champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday, January 4.

The Nuggets beat them 120-114 on Christmas Day.