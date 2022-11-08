Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal Klay Thompson for 4 Players

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling so far this season, jumping out to a 4-7 record. One of the biggest issues with their current squad is a complete lack of depth, as their bench has been one of the worst in the NBA this year.

In turn, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for added depth.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade:

Warriors receive: Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott, Romeo Langford

Spurs receive: Thompson, Wiseman, 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected), 2027 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

Golden State’s bench is 14th in points, but contributions from Jordan Poole account for most of that. Plus, the bench ranks 29th in the league in three-point percentage (28.8%) and 24th in rebounding (13.5).

Last 3 Games: Stephen Curry: 86 points

Warriors Bench: 70 points Stephen Curry played 2 games.

The Warriors played 3. pic.twitter.com/Luff2lVEei — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) November 8, 2022

Giving up Thompson would be a big deal for the Warriors, as the veteran guard has been through a lot during his time in Golden State. However, with his contract extension coming up, trading him could help give Stephen Curry the best chance to win another ring.

Buckley noted that, while the cost may seem steep, this trade would give their wing depth a serious boost.

“Warriors fans will scoff at the cost—Wiseman was the No. 2 pick in 2020, and that future first would be nearly unprotected—particularly since the deal wouldn’t deliver a star in return,” Buckley wrote. “However, a lack of stardom isn’t what’s sinking this squad. Rather, it’s a lack of depth and not having enough reliable contributors alongside Curry and Andrew Wiggins.”

Warriors Get Multiple Rotation Pieces

First and foremost, Poeltl would provide the Warriors a massive upgrade over Wiseman, as the Austrian center is averaging 11.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He’s also been great on the defensive end.

In addition, they would get a top-notch sharpshooter in McDermott and a solid three-and-D guy in Richardson.

“This deal would deliver at least three rotation-ready contributors, or four if Langford’s defense would get him a gig,” Buckley explained. “Poeltl is dynamite on defense and rock-solid on offense, McDermott is an elite net-shredder, and Richardson is an ace three-and-D wing with a pinch of off-the-bounce ability. Any of the three could function as a role-playing starter or top reserve.”

The Warriors’ bench has been historically bad this season pic.twitter.com/V7EHAxhvqX — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) November 8, 2022

McDermott is averaging 10.1 points on 41.8% shooting from three-point land this year, while Richardson is putting up 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 46.9% shooting from the field and 41.7% shooting from distance.

Spurs Get Young Prospect and Assets

This deal makes a bit less sense for San Antonio, as they have no real need for Thompson, but they would land a big man who could use a bit more freedom and some decent draft capital. Plus, they could always flip Thompson again in a future trade.

“Theoretically, San Antonio could fetch a pinch more by trading the veterans one at a time, but consolidating them in this megaswap would make sense if the Spurs are big believers in Wiseman and think Thompson could be flipped before his contract expires in 2024,” Buckley explained.

As noted previously, it seems highly unlikely that the Warriors would give up Thompson in a deal, especially considering Curry likely wouldn’t sign off on it. However, if their bench’s struggles continue to hinder the team’s success, they might have to consider such a trade.