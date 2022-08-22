Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Forced to Deal Klay Thompson to Division Rival

For the better part of the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have been winning at the highest level. One of the biggest reasons for that has been ownership’s unrelenting willingness to pay their players, no matter how expensive the tax gets.

However, as their star players’ current contracts come to an end, it’s becoming more and more apparent that they simply aren’t going to be able to pay everybody anymore. In turn, they could be forced to part ways with one of their stars.

While Klay Thompson likely won’t want to leave the Warriors, he would also probably be the natural odd man out. And on top of that, he should have a ton of suitors in free agency in 2024. Among them could be the Sacramento Kings, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. So, if the Kings do want to steal Thompson, could the Warriors get something back in a sign-and-trade?

Here’s the outline of a potential deal:

Warriors receive: Kevin Huerter or Harrison Barnes, or Richaun Holmes

Kings receive: Thompson

What Golden State would get back in return largely depends on what Sacramento would still have two offseasons from now.

Exec: ‘They Would Welcome Him’

According to an NBA executive who spoke with Deveney, the Kings would love to have Thompson on the roster. They will have the money to sign him, and if Thompson wants to remain in the same area of the country, the fit could make some sense.

“They do not get a lot of free agents, obviously, but if Klay did not want to go too far from home, they would welcome him and probably pay him,” the executive said. “They will have cap space and they will need shooters. They need attractions, too. He is all of that. But you know, it’s the Kings and if they are not winning by then, it would not be easy to get him there.”

Klay Thompson after not playing for 941 days: — 20.4 PPG

— 3.6 3PM

— 43/39/90%

— 2nd most 3P in the playoffs NBA champion. pic.twitter.com/FGs8q5QQSn — GoldenStateMuse (@GoldenStateMuse) August 21, 2022

As for the Warriors’ return, that part is difficult to predict. Huerter likely wouldn’t be on the trade block, but if he plays poorly, the Kings could be willing to move him. Barnes would only be available if he re-signs after this year. And while Holmes would be on an expiring deal, the Warriors might not need a center at that point, despite his potential availability.

In addition, Deveney thinks that the Thompson-Kings connection makes a ton of sense.

Deveney: ‘Why Not Thompson?’

Thompson may not want to leave Golden State, but if he is forced to, there is a long tradition of former Warriors players heading to Sacramento.

“There is a proud tradition of Warriors stars who go on to play for the Sacramento Kings, from Mitch Richmond to Chris Webber, Harrison Barnes to (ahem) Kent Bazemore,” Deveney wrote. “The Kings have also raided their NorCal neighbors for coaches, the latest being Mike Brown. Five of the Kings’ last six coaches were alums of the Warriors’ staff at one point in their careers. Why not Thompson?”

Klay Thompson has 6 Finals Appearances in 9 Seasons. Klay is more likely to reach the Finals (66.7%) than the average NBA player is to make a LAYUP (63.1%). pic.twitter.com/tCqHUMZ2cE — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) August 14, 2022

Again, while Thompson may not want to leave the Warriors, they may not have enough to pay him. If that becomes the case, Sacramento could be there to scoop him up.