Warriors Star Guard Sounds Off on Brother After Trade

The Golden State Warriors are a global phenomenon. They may not have the reach that Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls had during the superstar’s time there, but when you say the name Stephen Curry, most people know the name, no matter where you are.

And in turn, they know who the Warriors are. Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green put those blue and gold jerseys on the map. However, their siblings are pretty talented, too. They just don’t always get the same recognition as their siblings.

While most people may think of Seth Curry when looking at siblings of the Big 3, Thompson also has a brother that’s a professional athlete. Trayce Thompson, Klay Thompson’s younger brother, is an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a recent interview with Natasha Dye of People, Thompson expressed what it means to see his brother playing for the Dodgers.

“It’s the most fun to be a spectator and drink a bunch of beers and eat nachos. And to cheer your brother on? I feel like a kid again,” Klay told Dye. “It’s the best.”

Caught up with the Thompson brothers last night where Dodgers center-fielder Trayce told me, “Whenever you hear Michael Jackson blasting at my parent’s house, you know @KlayThompson’s home” More: https://t.co/TebXIsWMtC — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) August 9, 2022

He also revealed some interesting tidbits about his brother.

Fun Facts About Trayce Thompson

During his interview, Klay Thompson said that his brother was always destined to be a professional baseball player. His hero was Ken Griffey Jr., and ever since he was a kid, he would always be around the game.

“He just really loved Ken Griffey [Jr.], that was his hero,” Thompson said of his brother. “I never really remember a time where he did not have a baseball bat in his hands.”

In addition, the Warriors star said that his brother has other skills outside of on the baseball field. He’s actually a very talented artist, but no one would really know that.

Trayce Thompson, Klay’s brother, was batting for the 75-33 Dodgers Steph had to make sure he was recording greatness @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/XRMvMuhU0W — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 10, 2022

“Trayce is a really good artist,” the Golden State wing told People. “He actually was a great drawer growing up. He’s really nice with the sketching and the water colors and the utensils.

“People don’t know that.”

Trayce Thompson played for the Dodgers for two years from 2016 to 2017 before moving on. However, Los Angeles traded for him earlier this season, sending cash considerations to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for the veteran outfielder. And since re-joining the Dodgers, Thompson has played fairly well.

In his 110 plate appearances, Thompson has notched a .274 batting average, hit four home runs, and knocked in 17 RBIs.

And while Klay Thompson was busy hyping up his brother, Trayce Thompson made sure to return the favor.

Fun Facts About Klay Thompson

While it was revealed that the Dodgers outfielder is actually a decent artist, Trayce Thompson told Dye that Klay Thompson is a very well-rounded person with an affinity for music.

“[Klay] is a pretty well-rounded human being. He’s pretty musical. He’s always been kind of a daredevil, but he’s one of the more interesting guys you’ll ever meet. He’s into a lot of different things, but Michael Jackson is hands down his favorite artist. So whenever you hear Michael Jackson blasting at my parents’ house, you know Klay’s home,” said Trayce Thompson.

It’s great to see the two brothers cheer for each other, and it’s extremely impressive that they’ve both mastered their crafts at the professional level.