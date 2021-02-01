Warriors’ Klay Thompson Provides Unusual Injury Update

All-Star Klay Thompson for the Golden State Warriors surprised fans as he provided commentary during the third quarter of the Warriors and Detroit Pistons matchup on Saturday. The store sustained an Achilles injury back in November which has him out for the whole season.

While on air with NBC Sports Bay Area, Thompson gave listeners an update on his journey to recover for his injury.

An Interesting Update By Thompson

The Warriors received tragic news when one of their key players, Klay Thompson, suffered an Achilles injury right before the 2020 NBA Draft that would have him out for the entirety of the upcoming NBA season.

Thompson has been making appearances just recently at some of the Warriors’ home games in Chase Center. Saturday’s 118-91 win over the Pistons however was his first appearance on the broadcasting side. During the game, Klay broke down moments during play, analyzed them and even gave an interesting injury update, per the Warriors on NBCS’ Twitter.

I’m living good, to be back in the building that I’m so eagerly waiting to play in. Just a little bored at times, stuff’s slow with trying to let my Achilles heel and get to the next stage with mobility work. But I’m feeling good. I’m happy to be with my teammates. Unfortunately, I’m not playing. It kills me everyday. I plan on playing for a long time and I don’t wanna have mishaps from this rehab.

While Thompson remains in good spirits amidst his second consecutive season ending injury, it’s evident that he knows he’s needed in the Warriors remodeled lineup. Thompson is dedicated to his rehab process as he prepares to return to the court during the 2021-22 NBA season. Golden State is yearning for his return as they continue to compete for a championship run.

Warriors are Yearning Klay’s Return

Thompson will most likely not be making his return on the court this season which has left All-Star point guard Stephen Curry to carry a heavy offensive load. Thompson missed all of last season due to an injury during the 2019 NBA Finals while Curry only played five games last year after sustaining a hand injury during the beginning of the season. After making a Finals appearance in 2019, the Warriors finished last season with the worst record in the league.

Thompson has spent his entire NBA career playing with the Warriors since they drafted him back in 2011. He has helped the Warriors to five consecutive Finals appearances while winning the title for three of them.

With the hopes of being contenders for one of the top spots in a tough Western Conference, it has been a challenging season for the Warriors without Thompson in the lineup. Besides Curry having to carry a major offensive load this season, a starting lineup consisting of Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., and James Wiseman and veteran Draymond Green have been struggling to remain consistent throughout the entire season.

