Klay Thompson Issues Warning to Rest of NBA After Huge Warriors Win

It’s been a rough season for the Golden State Warriors this year. After taking home their fourth Larry O’Brien trophy in eight years last season, they have hovered around the .500 mark for the majority of the year. Needless to say, that’s been a huge disappointment.

And now, they’ve been struck by the injury bug. Stephen Curry has missed significant time, and both Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are out at the moment, too. However, after the Warriors’ most recent win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Klay Thompson sent a warning to the rest of the NBA.

“I feel it. Yeah, we all feel it,” Thompson said via NBC Sports Bay Area when asked about the momentum Golden State has right now. “With 20 games left, it’s such a golden opportunity for us to increase our seeding. Just getting a great rhythm and these role guys are getting such a great experience right now, it’s going to pay off huge come playoff time. And I promise you this, when we’re healthy, no one wants to see us in the postseason. I promise you that. I mean, we expect to win a championship. While we’re here, everything else is falling short. And that’s a special, privileged position to be in. Not many franchises can wholeheartedly say that.”

The Warriors’ victory over the Trail Blazers marked their third win in a row and included a 23-point comeback. It brought their record to 32-30 on the season, which is currently good for fifth place in the Western Conference standings. However, they are just one game out of fourth and only 3.5 games ahead of 13th.

As for Thompson, he has been playing extremely well over the course of his last three games. In the three wins, he has averaged 32.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest on 50.8% shooting from the field and 55.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Steve Kerr Praises Klay Thompson

Thompson’s on-court impact has been much-needed as the Warriors navigate life without three of their top stars. However, he’s doing more than simply producing great numbers on the court. Head coach Steve Kerr spoke about his leadership as an elite attribute, too.

“Klay is really stepping up on the leadership front,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s been more vocal. He is encouraging the guys. I think he recognizes that he is much needed in that role with all of our guys out. He’s done a great job with that.”

Steve Kerr Challenges Jordan Poole

Golden State has needed more than just Thompson, however. Jordan Poole is stepping up as well, and Kerr issued a challenge to the young star to continue improving during Curry’s absence.

“Just trying a little less hard to make the great play,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Getting off the ball and trusting that it will come back. If we execute the way we can, his scoring opportunities won’t be with the defense set up, waiting for him every time. If he can get off the ball and we can execute, he can now attack a closeout with the defense scattered. Or he can use his speed to get to the rim rather than pounding the ball on a high screen-and-roll, with everybody waiting for him. It’s not just on him. It’s on our whole group to execute better.”