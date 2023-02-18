Klay Thompson Sets Record Straight on Warriors Title Hopes After Trade Deadline

Things haven’t gone well for the Golden State Warriors this season, as the reigning champions have hovered around the .500 mark for the entirety of the year. In turn, they find themselves stuck in a tight Western Conference playoff race.

And with the number of moves made at the deadline, the West got even more stacked. Guys like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both joined the conference. During an interview after the deadline, Warriors star Klay Thompson sounded off on Golden State’s chances after all the moves.

“The west is stacked, but at the end of the day you gotta go through who you gotta go through to win the whole thing, and whether that’s in the Finals or in the first round, there’s incredible talents,” Thompson said via the Warriors’ official Twitter account. “So, there’s really no rounds off. There’s no gimmes. And, for us, we know what it takes,” Klay said. “We gotta hold the fort down until Steph [Curry] gets back and just gotta get whole again but I know this break is gonna be very beneficial towards us, and I still love our chances of repeat and I am never gonna lose confidence in this team.”

"We know what it takes… I'm never going to lose confidence in this team."@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/RlZWSCN5pU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2023

As noted by Thompson, the Warriors’ main focus right now is surviving without Curry, as the superstar point guard has missed significant time with a leg injury. Heading into the All-Star break, there still isn’t a ton of clarity as to when he could turn.

Because of that, Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins are going to have to step up in a big way, especially if the Warriors want to have a chance at beating out the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and other squads in the playoff race.

Bob Myers Reveals Steph Curry Injury Update

As the Warriors wait to get their star point guard back in action, there isn’t a ton of certainty as to what his official return timetable is. However, during a recent chat with Steiny & Guru of 95.7 The Game, Warriors GM Bob Myers provided a small update on Curry’s recovery process and how he’s been doing.

“I’m here at the facility, [Curry] is here rehabbing…,” Myers said. “Steph is so uniquely disciplined and motivated without anyone telling him. His level of discpline to return, is his own. He wants it. He wants to be back. He will return as soon as possible.”

"I'm here at the facility, [Curry] is here rehabbing… Steph is so uniquely disciplined and motivated without anyone telling him. His level of discpline to return, is his own. He wants it. He wants to be back. He will return as soon as possible." Bob Myers 🗣️ via @SteinyGuru957 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 15, 2023

Warriors Linked to Patrick Beverley

Meanwhile, another potential option for improving the roster could be to scour the buyout market. According to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, Patrick Beverley could potentially be a solid fit now that he has been bought out by the Orlando Magic.

“The market for guards isn’t particularly robust, with few teams in need of another ball handler. Beverley might be the most attractive option of the group because he’s a defensive specialist,” Gozlan wrote. “A return to Minnesota makes a lot of sense, given his previous success with the team last season. The Warriors could really use Beverley to help improve their bench defense while Gary Payton II is out.”