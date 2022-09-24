Warriors Star Klay Thompson Called Out as ‘Worst Value’

For a long time, it felt like the Golden State Warriors could do no wrong. Last year was more of the same in that regard, as they managed to march all the way to their fourth championship in eight years behind the leadership of their star trio.

There have been a lot of questions this summer due to their impending financial decisions, but while the business side of things may be cloudy, they’re heading into the season with a clear goal – defending their championship. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have any problems on the roster.

In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report discussed the best and worst contracts on every roster in terms of value. For the Warriors, Kevon Looney was listed as the best, but the worst was Klay Thompson, who made his return to the court last season.

“This almost feels like basketball blasphemy.

“Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters of all time and will almost certainly be in the Hall of Fame whenever’s he’s eligible.

“But a 32-year-old with a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles in his recent injury history brings concerns similar to those detailed with MPJ.

“There’s at least a chance durability becomes an issue in the next couple years,” Bailey wrote.

24 days until ring night. Here's Klay Thompson hitting 24 threes in a row in practicepic.twitter.com/HxTkOSpHtY — 🤘🏽😁🤘🏽 (@klaylmao) September 24, 2022

As noted, calling Thompson the worst at anything feels wrong, but with Golden State’s current contract situation, it’s not ideal to have a 32-year-old Thompson making upward of $40 million coming off of two major injuries.

That being said, while his contract may not be ideal, some believe he could take a major step this year.

Thompson Could Return to Normal

On September 19, CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote an article about Thompson’s expectations heading into next year. And while he played well in his return season, Holmes thinks he could be even better in the upcoming season.

“Thompson has had plenty of time to get his legs back under him this offseason, and it should result in greater patience offensively and better efficiency.

“While it might be tough for him to match his 2017-18 splits, him shooting at least 45% from the field and 42% from deep feels possible. Defensively, last postseason proved that he can still hold his own,” Holmes wrote.

Klay Thompson on Instagram live (from the boat) one day before Warriors training camp starts: “2023, I’m not making any promises but I like our chances.” Steve Kerr said yesterday that Klay is in a great place physically, mentally, spiritually right now. Watch out NBA #dubnation pic.twitter.com/jDRuh1qNzZ — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) September 23, 2022

But Thompson doesn’t just have the confidence of the media. Steve Kerr also spoke about how Thompson should be more consistent next year.

Kerr: ‘Expect Him to Be More Consistent’

For a player coming off of two season-ending injuries, Thompson looked pretty good last season. But Kerr believes that, thanks to an offseason of training, Thompson should be more consistent this season.

“Klay is just on cloud nine right now,” Kerr said during an interview with Damon and Ratto of 95.7 The Game. “He can’t wait for camp to start, and I would expect him to be more consistent this year, just having that conditioning base underneath him, and that consistency of good health and being able to train all summer.”

While he may never get back to his peak form, the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Thompson is still good enough to compete for titles, especially with the elite core Golden State has put around them.