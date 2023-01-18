Warriors Frontcourt About to Get a Big-Time Boost After Injury Struggles

When the Golden State Warriors hit the court at TD Garden for the first time since their title-clinching victory in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday, they’ll once again be a few cards short of a full deck. Former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman has already been ruled out as a participant in the game against the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are unlikely to play.

Still, the team is moving closer to having a healthier frontcourt than it has had in some time. Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Kuminga and Green were both on the hardwood for the team’s Wednesday practice.

“Klay [Thompson] will be back tomorrow… Unsure about anybody else at this point. We scrimmaged today — not our main guys — but the guys who are on the verge of coming back just had a good practice and played some three-on-three…” Kerr said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“It seemed to go well but [Kuminga ands Green] have to check in with the training staff and we’ll see what that means.”

Jonathan Kuminga & JaMychal Green Had Both Elevated Their Games Before Hitting the Injured List

Kuminga, himself a former No. 7 overall pick, hasn’t appeared in a game for the Dubs since a December 30 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He has been out of the lineup for seven straight games now due to a right foot sprain.

The timing of that injury was unfortunate, as the baller had finally locked down a spot in Kerr’s rotation before going down. In the 20 games he had appeared in since November 21, Kuminga put up 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 22.2 minutes per outing.

And while he has still been a net negative on the court overall (at minus-1.5 points/100 possessions during that stretch), Golden State’s best prospect has clearly made some big strides.

Green, meanwhile, spent several games in health and safety protocols after which he was felled by a leg infection. All told, he has missed 13 straight contests since last taking the court on December 18. As it happens, that may have been his best overall game in a Dubs uniform.

In 17 minutes of action during a win over the Toronto Raptors, Green scored 15 points and added seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Former Warriors Guard Quinn Cook Looking for His Next Gig

After failing to catch on with the Mike Brown-coached Sacramento Kings during training camp, former Warriors guard Quinn Cook elected to take his game overseas, signing with the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.

It didn’t take him long to make an impact with the club, either, as the former Warriors dropped 54 points on the Shandong Heroes on December 14. However, he struggled from the field and even saw a reduction in playing time in more recent contests. And now it looks as though he’s on the hunt for a new hardwood home.

Per HoopsHype‘s International transactions log, Cook was released by the Lions on January 11 — just two days after he got into it with coaches in what appears to be his last game with the club against the Shanxi Loongs. Moreover, Cook is no longer listed on the team’s roster.