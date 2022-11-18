Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Land $39 Million Forward

The Golden State Warriors have yet to win a game on the road this season, putting their overall record at 6-9, which places them at 12th in the Western Conference. In turn, fans and media have begun speculating potential trades they could make.

Sam Esfandiari of Bleacher Report wrote an article discussing potential trade ideas for big man James Wiseman. One of the deals would send the young center to the Washington Wizards.

Here’s the outline of the proposed deal:

Warriors receive: Kyle Kuzma

Wizards receive: Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga

Kuzma would provide the Warriors with a major boost to their bench unit, which has struggled so far this season. The 27-year-old forward has appeared in all 15 of the Wizards’ games this season, playing 33.3 minutes per game. He has averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 45.5% shooting from the field and 32.3% shooting from distance.

Golden State’s bench unit has been one of the biggest weak points of their roster this season. It ranks 23rd in three-point percentage (33.2%), second in turnovers per game (7.2), and last in plus/minus (-4.5).

Trade Would Hurt Warriors Ownership

The Warriors’ ownership invested a lot into Wiseman and Kuminga, as both were lottery picks. There was a hope that they could take over the team in the post-Stephen Curry era. However, neither has quite lived up to expectations so far this season.

Esfandiari explained why each team would be interested.

“This one would hurt Warriors management. They likely don’t want to give away both of the franchise’s high lottery picks they had once hoped could carry the torch post-Curry.

“In Kuzma, 27, the Warriors would be getting a 6’9″, two-way wing averaging 18.3 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Warriors would use Kuzma as an anchor of the second unit as well as a closing lineup member in between Wiggins and Green in their small-ball lineups.

“Why would the Wizards do this? Washington is stuck in no man’s land, not bad enough to get a top pick but not good enough to contend. This trade would signal a mini rebuild with a gamble on high-upside talent,” Esfandiari wrote.

James Wiseman over his last 5 games: DNP

DNP

DNP

5 PTS

2 PTS pic.twitter.com/VLfiM1AD8l — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 14, 2022

In his 11 appearances this year, Wiseman has played just 13.4 minutes per game. He has averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 58.8% shooting from the field.

As for Kuminga, he’s appeared in 11 games, playing 14.1 minutes per game. The sophomore forward has averaged 5.2 points and 1.8 rebounds on 42.6% shooting from the field and 26.7% shooting from distance.

Wiseman Has Looked ‘In Over His Head’

Despite being the second-overall pick, Wiseman hasn’t delivered this year. According to a source who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, he has looked “in over his head.”

“He has looked [like he’s] in over his head,” one Western Conference coach told Heavy Sports. “You can’t have him on the floor with Draymond [Green] because they get real easy to guard with them together. And you can’t have him out there with a big role with the second unit because he is not good enough to carry that group. What do you do with him? I don’t think they know, so he is going to be down there [in the G League] because at least you know he will be on the floor.”

Until he proves that he can be a rotational piece on a title team, the Warriors could be better off exploring trade options for him.