Division Rival Named as Biggest ‘Threat’ to Warriors Next Season

As next season quickly approaches, the Golden State Warriors should be considered the favorites to come out of the Western Conference. Considering that they just won the NBA Finals, that much should be obvious, but there is a ton of talent out West that could give them a run for their money.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will be back in the title picture, and with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. set to return, the Denver Nuggets should be as well. Add in the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and others, and the West could get tough.

But there’s one team that stands above the rest when it comes to competing with the Warriors. At least, in the eyes of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith there is. During a recent television appearance he said that the LA Clippers are the biggest threat to Golden State in the West.

“I believe the Clippers are the number one threat to the Warriors in the Western Conference,” Smith said on a recent edition of First Take. “And ladies and gentleman, there is no rivalry in LA. The Los Angeles Clippers have beaten the Lakers, like, 32 of the last 38 or 39 times. They’ve beat them, I think it’s like seven straight. It’s been complete dominance.”

Smith’s passionate disapproval of the Lakers aside, he believes that the Warriors need to watch out for the Clippers. And Draymond Green has similar beliefs.

Green: ‘They’re a Threat and a Problem’

When Green’s podcast, The Draymond Green Show, and JJ Redick’s and Tommy Alter’s podcast, The Old Man & The Three, did a collaboration episode at the end of June, Green praised the Clippers’ recent moves and dubbed them a “threat and a problem.”

“You go pull a trade and get Robert Covington and Norman Powell, you already have Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, they’re a real threat … That’s a real threat and a problem. They’re a threat and a problem,” Green stated.

Golden State and the Warriors have the utmost confidence in themselves, but they aren’t blind to the competition. Green clearly respects what the Clippers have done over the past few years and believes they will be a true competitor in the West.

In addition to calling them a threat, Green also gave head coach Ty Lue some props.

Green: Lue is ‘Arguably the Best’ Coach

Lue and the Clippers have overachieved since he’s taken over as head coach, especially considering the constant injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Green said that he thinks Lue might be the best coach in the NBA, and now that Leonard and George are set to come back, teams need to watch out for the Clippers.

“Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA. Arguably the best. Someone can make that argument. And then they have great players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, the guys they’re filling in around them,” Green said.

Until they get dethroned, the Warriors will continue to be the NBA Champions, but when it comes to the Western Conference, the Clippers are most certainly a team to watch out for.