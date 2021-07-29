Warriors in Trade Talks With Lakers Leading up to Draft: Report

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly engaged in trade discussions with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the NBA draft.

Unlike many of the other trade inquiries the Warriors have made in recent days, the potential deal with the Lakers does not involve any big name stars — at least not yet.

Scoop: The Lakers and Warriors had preliminary talks on a trade that would send the 14th overall pick to the Lakers. — Ross (@LegionHoopsRoss) July 28, 2021

The verified Twitter account belonging to LegionHoops first reported in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 28, that Golden State was in “preliminary talks” about trading the 14th pick in Thursday’s draft to Los Angeles. The report did not specify what the Warriors might be seeking in return.

Potential Trade With Lakers Could be Part of Bigger Play by Warriors

Over the past week, several news reports have surfaced indicating the Warriors are hoping to land a fourth superstar player to add to their Big 3 of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The potential move with the Lakers could be a precursor to some grander play.

However, time is running short for Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers and company to set in place the framework of a deal that can return what the Warriors trio of superstars have expressed openly and emphatically that they want for the stretch runs of their careers.

Golden State has been tied to a bevy of big names including Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, and Ben Simmons. But there are complications surrounding each one.

“After multiple reports suggested Lillard could ask out of Portland, he clarified last week that such rumblings were inaccurate,” Connor Letourneau wrote Friday, July 23 in the San Francisco Chronicle. “Simmons, currently the only All-Star known to be shopped by his team, is also unlikely to land with the Warriors. The 76ers are asking for a massive haul that includes an All-Star-level player. Per a league source, Golden State wouldn’t be willing to give up what it would take to get Simmons.”

Beal Appears Primary Target Most Likely to Land With Warriors

Golden State brass already had its eyes fixed on Beal, of the Washington Wizards. And with the news surrounding Lillard and Simmons, that is perhaps truer now than ever before.

Beal is entering the final two years of his contract and may be available this season, if he isn’t already, based on both rumor and simple logic.

Marcus Thompson, of The Athletic, broke the news of the Warriors’ express interest in the three-time All-Star on Wednesday, July 22, citing unnamed sources within the organization.

“Some on the Golden State Warriors are watching closely the next move of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal,” Thompson wrote. “Should he become available, he’s at the top of the offseason wishlist.”

The Warriors’ trio of stars “…have made it clear to management they want the franchise to focus on the pursuit of a championship, even to consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately, sources confirmed,” according to Thompson’s article. “Warriors general manager Bob Myers said their goal this offseason is to add more of a veteran presence.”

Beal hits that bar and then some. He has been selected to the All-Star Game in three of his previous four seasons, and was named a third-team All-NBA player this year. The 28-year-old shooting guard finished second in scoring last season, behind only Curry, averaging 31.3 points per game. It was his second consecutive campaign averaging more than 30 points per outing.

According to Thompson’s article, Beal also “…is deemed to be the best player and best fit for the Warriors among the players who could potentially be available this offseason.”