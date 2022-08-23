2 Players Warriors Could Sign to Replace Andre Iguodala

After winning the NBA Championship this past season, the Golden State Warriors have had to rebuild their depth on the fly. Some of their core bench pieces, such as Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica, left in free agency, so they’ve been left to figure things out.

The front office acted quickly, signing Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, but they could have one more important decision to make. Andre Iguodala has yet to decide on whether or not he plans on retiring, and Steve Kerr has noted that the team is holding a roster spot for him.

“I leave Andre alone,” Kerr told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater during an interview. “He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us.”

Iguodala has been a crucial part of all four of Golden State’s Finals runs over the past eight seasons. Bringing him back would be a no-brainer for the club, but as mentioned by Kerr, it’s all up to the veteran at this point. But if Iguodala doesn’t return, who should the Warriors add with their final roster spot?

Well, the way things stand, there are two possible routes they could take that would make sense. The first would be to sign a veteran capable of giving the team minimal rotational minutes. A player with enough experience to help them compete.

The second option would be to sign a younger player, take a chance on them, and help them rehab their value. Golden State has done a great job of developing talent, so bringing in a youngster that hasn’t panned out just yet could prove to be a worthwhile investment.

With that in mind, two players stand out above the rest – Lance Stephenson and Josh Jackson.

Stephenson’s Fit With Warriors

This would fit the mold of the veteran player that could help the Warriors win right now. Stephenson broke onto the scene again last year after not appearing in the league since the 2018-19 season. He played six games for the Atlanta Hawks and 40 games for the Indiana Pacers.

While his stint with Atlanta wasn’t great, he played pretty well in Indiana. In the 40 games he appeared in, he played 18.6 minutes per game. With the Pacers, Stephenson averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 45.8% shooting from the field and 31.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Lance Stephenson has no right being this funny💀 pic.twitter.com/vxqdqvY3op — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 6, 2022

Stephenson isn’t the defender that Iguodala is, but he is a solid veteran who’s capable of playing 10-15 minutes a night for the Warriors. Plus, the constant energy he brings would fit in well with the current roster.

That being said, the Warriors could choose to go in the direction of youth.

Jackson’s Fit With Warriors

While Stephenson would give the Warriors a solid veteran presence at the end of the bench, Jackson would provide them with an opportunity to take a chance on a young player whose value is at an all-time low. But with the Warriors’ developmental program and the right group of players around him, who’s to say Jackson can’t revitalize his career?

The 25-year-old wing spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings last season, struggling to earn consistent playing time. However, his prior year in Detroit showed more promise. During the 2020-21 season, Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 41.9% shooting from the field and 30.0% shooting from deep.

Wings come at a premium in today’s NBA, and Jackson already has the necessary defensive tools. If the Warriors can help him improve his jump shot, he could turn himself into a quality backup wing.

Either Stephenson or Jackson would make a solid Iguodala replacement, depending on the route Golden State wants to take