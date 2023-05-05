LeBron James Addresses Warriors’ Draymond Green’s Big Night Against Lakers

Draymond Green put together an impressive outing in the Golden State Warriors‘ Game 2 blowout victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The 33-year-old nearly notched a triple-double on Thursday, scoring 11 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing 9 assists.

Green’s well-rounded performance caught the attention of many, including Lakers star LeBron James. James was sure to give Golden State’s No. 23 credit, as well as his namesake, JaMychal, after the 127-100 thrashing.

“Draymond was great in the pocket pass with the rolls and things of that nature,” James pointed out. “JaMychal gave them big-time minutes. Those 12 minutes felt like 24 minutes [or] 30 minutes. He was big-time for their team in a starting role tonight, too. So, you give credit where credit is due, and we move on to the next game. But our defense is where we hang our hats, and that doesn’t stop, no matter who we’re playing against.”

JaMychal made his presence known in his first playoff start of the season. He did an excellent job of replacing Kevon Looney, who was a bit under the weather.

The eight-year vet scored 16 points in 13 minutes for the Warriors. He was efficient, knocking down 6-of-9 attempts from the floor, including three 3-pointers.

LeBron James Shows Respect to Warriors’ Klay Thompson

Though both of Golden State’s Greens had impressive performances, it was Klay Thompson who stole the show. The sharpshooting guard poured in 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He drilled eight 3-pointers to help down the Lakers in Game 2.

James credited Thompson for his strong outing, but called on his L.A. teammates to be better defensively.

“We’re still the best defensive team in the league if not one of them,” James said. “So, that doesn’t change, and that’s what we hang our hats on. But like I said, you give credit where credit’s due. Klay was spectacular tonight.”

Klay Thompson Plans to Honor Kobe in Warriors’ Road Games vs. Lakers

Thompson may be due for a hot streak, after catching fire Thursday. He told reporters that he can’t wait to go to L.A. and play hard in the arena that he watched games in as a highschooler.

“I’m going to be myself, I’m going to play hard on both ends, I’m going to hunt great shots,” Thompson said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “From a life standpoint, it’s such an incredible experience to play in front of my friends and family. I would go to Staples [Center] as a high school basketball player with my pops, just dreaming of playing on that floor, playing against the best in the world. To be here and be a part of it, I don’t lose sight of that perspective of how great this opportunity is and I’m just excited to do it in a building where all my hoop dreams came out.”

He’ll also have a little extra motivation, as he plans to honor the late Kobe and Giana Bryant by playing his hardest.

“I have so much respect for just the opportunity ahead for me,” Thompson added. “I’m a huge Kobe fan, he’s my biggest inspiration and I’m just going to play my hardest to honestly honor him and Gigi because without his play and all those years of me viewing his tenacity on the court, I would not be the athlete I am today.”