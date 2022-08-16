LeBron James Sends Strong Message to Warriors Star Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors may have just won a championship, but Draymond Green is focused on other things at the moment. He just got married to his long-timer partner, Hazel Renee, and there was plenty of star power in attendance at the wedding.

Obviously, he had his teammates there. Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Andre Iguodala, and others were all seen in the photos. But he also invited plenty of other NBA stars. Jayson Tatum was in attendance, as was Seth Curry. However, none of them holds more social media power than LeBron James.

James and Green are good friends, and the Los Angeles Lakers star appeared in plenty of wedding photos. He was seen dancing with Maverick Carter and taking part in multiple photo ops. James capped off his appearance with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“@money23green @lovehazelrenee🤎🤎🤎!!! What an amazing time it was!! Congratulations to you both on a beautiful/wonderful wedding and thank you so much allowing my Queen @mrs_savannahrj and I to be apart of the best day of your lives thus far! It’s was an honor! Love y’all 🙏🏾🤎✊🏾👑 #ForeverSeeingGreen 💚💚💚💚💚💚 📸 @ravieb,” James wrote on his Instagram.

Green has always had the ultimate amount of respect for James, and he’s been unafraid to express that, despite their battles throughout the years. Most recently, he compared going up against James to facing the Boston Celtics.

Comparing James in Finals to Celtics

During a June edition of The Old Man & The Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, Green said that facing the Celtics in the Finals didn’t hold a candle to facing James, which he was forced to do four separate times.

“It’s easier because we’re not playing LeBron James,” Green explained. “They asked me a question in a press conference like ‘How does the IQs rank against Boston versus LeBron’ and it’s like, shut up. What are we talking about? It’s easier when you’re not playing LeBron James, who is the ultimate mastermind in our game. So, you’re not playing that chess match with him. It’s a lot easier to play a chess match against anybody else, but against LeBron it’s different.

“And Bron can prepare his guys for what’s to come. Al Horford couldn’t prepare them for what’s to come, so you know that going in, no disrespect to Al Horford.”

But Green’s respect for James doesn’t go un-criticized.

Green’s Appreciate for James on Instagram

After James played in the Drew League, Green posted an Instagram Story saying how much he enjoyed watching the Lakers superstar.

“Watched [The King] at the Drew yesterday. It was legendary,” Green posted to Instagram. “Be careful listening to those that build off biting the culture but tries to crush those that build/built it. It’s fishy. #TNM”

The comments absolutely roasted Green, saying that he loves James too much. But in reality, the post was simply showing love to one of his close friends. Just because the two players are on opposite teams doesn’t mean they can’t show appreciation to one another.

And the same goes for James’ post following Green’s wedding. They’re just close friends. It’s as simple as that.