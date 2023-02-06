LeBron James Delivers Ominous Message After Lakers Failure to Land Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers had hope of adding a third star to their roster… for two days.

When Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, most fans immediately linked him to the Lakers, as he was previously connected to them this past offseason. Plus, his history with LeBron James and the easy pathway to matching salaries (Russell Westbrook) made the move make sense.

However, Brooklyn traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks instead. And after the move went through, Lakers star LeBron James sent out a cryptic message on Twitter.

“Maybe It’s Me,” James tweeted.

This tweet was instantly connected to the Irving move, as James presumably wanted the Lakers to trade for Irving. He made that fairly clear during a recent post-game press conference when he told Jovan Buha of The Athletic that it was an obviously move to make.

“That’s a Rob question,” James said via Buha. “You got to see him when y’all get back to LA. Told y’all a couple of weeks ago I don’t speak for our front office. My mindset is to, you know, whatever lineup or whatever group that we have is to make sure we prepare ourselves the best way we can to go out and win. Obviously, that’s a, what’s the word you use – ‘duh’ question when you’re talking about a player like that.”

Now, Irving will be competing against the Lakers in the Western Conference, as both the Mavericks and Lakers will be looking to make their way into the playoffs.

With the February 9 trade deadline quickly approaching, however, many expect LA to remain active in their attempt to improve the roster.

Jeanie Buss Discusses LeBron James’ Frustrations

At 38 years old, James is still playing MVP-level basketball, yet the Lakers are struggling to maintain their spot in the Play-In race. Needless to say, he’s not pleased with the Lakers at the moment. During a recent appearance on the Know Mercy podcast with Stephen A. Smith, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss discussed James’ frustrations.

“I mean, unless he’s winning, he’s not going to be happy,” Buss explained. “That’s him. That’s what drives him. And I could see why he would be frustrated. We’re all frustrated with, you know, we’re down four starters, and he’s our only remaining starter, and he’s gotta show up and play. And, the burden’s on him.”

Lakers Linked to Jakob Poeltl Trade

While there may not be another blockbuster deal out there to be made, there are some players who the Lakers could add by the deadline. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl is one of those players.

“The San Antonio Spurs like Jakob Poeltl and would be happy to extend him, but existing rules limit him to $50.5 million over four additional seasons,” Pincus wrote. “Several NBA sources peg his asking price in the $17 million to $20 million range in the first year alone as an unrestricted free agent. While the Spurs can pay that, the team will have to wait until July to do so. And that may be beyond their price range, which could inspire the team to get a deal done before the trade deadline. The asking price is believed to be a first-round pick and a good young player. Teams linked to Poeltl include the Boston Celtics, [Toronto] Raptors, Lakers, [LA] Clippers and [Golden State] Warriors.”