LeBron James Reportedly Wants to Join Forces with Warriors’ Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry will be eligible for a major contract extension this upcoming offseason. If he declines, he will be a free agent in 2022. Although Curry has expressed that he wanted to retire in the Bay Area, there is still speculation whether the star guard would stay with his currently struggling team, or take his talents elsewhere. One name that has come up in the recruiting talks is none other than superstar LeBron James. As if their mutually respected relationship wasn’t enough for either star, James has reportedly tried to join forces with the sharpshooter himself, Steph Curry.

LeBron Wants To Play With Steph

Per Brian Windhorst of ESPN, it is rumored that during the All-Star break, James tried his luck with trying to get Curry to come to join his squad. With the knowledge of Curry’s contract expiring this offseason, James jumped on the chance to try to acquire the star guard.

On an episode of his Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst explained how it could be possible for the two All-Stars to be wearing the same jersey in the future.

“I thought it was hilarious over All-Star weekend, LeBron praising Steph up one side and down the other, how much he loves his game, how much he respects him. LeBron has obviously begun the recruiting of Steph, just in the event that he wouldn’t extend and that somehow he would become a free agent and the Lakers would have a swing at him.”

This recruiting that Windhorst mentioned may have begun as early as the recent All-Star game when LeBron drafted Curry as part of his team, where Curry was the starting point guard. During this game Curry dropped 28 points, making eight three-pointers.

Although the idea seems to be hard to believe, some are bringing life to this conversation. Both players have had a very competitive past playing in four NBA Finals against each other from 2014 to 2018. Curry’s Warriors came out with three of those wins. Since then, however, LeBron has won another Finals with the Lakers last season and Curry’s team is now not what it once was. Outside of this rivalry, both players have admitted that they have mutual respect and admire each other’s talents on the court.

The Odds Of This Actually Happening

It is still highly unlikely that Curry would join forces with James in Los Angeles. The Warriors will most likely throw everything that they have and more at Curry at the very moment that they are able to do so. According to Curry, he is going to take it. He has previously stated that he wanted to spend the rest of his career with one organization like his father Dell Curry.

Another reason being that Curry has mentioned numerous times how he is eager to play with his teammate Klay Thompson again once he returns from his injury next season. Once the infamous Splash Bros return to the court together, the Warriors may be the Western Conference threat that they were projected to be this season.

It’s still a bizarre idea to imagine both Ohio natives on the same team in the future. However, LeBron’s recruiting abilities should not be underestimated due to his record with pretty stacked teams in the past.

