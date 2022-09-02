LeBron James Sounds Off on Warriors Star Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors have established themselves as one of the top dynasties in NBA history. Despite their rough injury luck, they’ve won four of the last eight titles. And now, with their great mix of young players and veterans, they seem set to compete for championships for years to come.

Not only have the Warriors created a great legacy as a group, but they’ve also established themselves as individual icons. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have left their legacies on the sport, but Stephen Curry’s is the greatest of all.

Curry has quickly become the greatest shooter in NBA history, as this past season, he broke the record for the most made threes in a career. However, while Curry has turned himself into a dominant force on the court, he’s also been working on other things off the court. The Warriors star just received his diploma from Davidson College. When he did, he got some big-time praise from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“AMAZING!! CONGRATULATIONS @STEPHENCURRY30!! MAJOR BRO,” James wrote on his Instagram Story.

LeBron James reacts to Stephen Curry's Davidson graduation, Hall of Fame induction and jersey retirement

James and Curry have been friends for years, and it’s not surprising considering that they met in the Finals so many seasons in a row. The Lakers star jumped at the chance to congratulate his NBA co-star for his huge achievement.

He wasn’t the only NBA player to send Curry a message, though.

Curry Receives Hot & Cold Message

During the ceremony, Curry got messages from lots of people. Among them was Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. The youngster said that Curry was an inspiration to him, but at the same time, he said that he’s a bit partial because Curry is also the reason he isn’t wearing a ring.

“What’s up brother. First off, I wanted to say congratulations. It’s a huge accomplishment, it’s a blessing. I wore #30 in high school because of you. I’m not wearing a ring because of you, so, I’m a little partial,” Williams said with a smirk. “But congratulations on your success. I wish you luck. I’ll see you again next year.”

Williams’ Celtics lost to the Warriors in the Finals in six games, and since then, Curry and the Boston forward have had multiple interactions. The Celtic went on a bit of a media tour and even said that Boston was the better team in the Finals.

However, Curry made sure to get in a dig at the ESPYs.

Curry Roasts Williams at ESPYs

The Warriors point guard hosted the ESPYs this year, and in typical host fashion, he was cracking jokes at everyone else’s expense. Williams happened to be in the crowd, and because of that, Curry turned his attention toward his former opponent. He mocked Williams, jokingly of course, and offered to let him wear his ring.

“It’s great to see you again, my man,” said Curry, who was wearing a green suit. “I know you like this color. I’ll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring.”

Play

Whether it’s superstars like James or role players like Williams, Curry clearly has the respect of his peers around the league. But if he’s also not afraid to crack a joke.