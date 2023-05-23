LeBron James Linked to Warriors Amid Retirement Rumors

There are already plenty of questions surrounding the Golden State Warriors as they head into an important offseason. What will they do with Jordan Poole? Will Draymond Green be back? What’s going on with Bob Myers?

On Monday night another was added to the collection.

“How soon until Draymond Green begins recruiting LeBron [James] to the Warriors?” wrote The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor on May 23.

O’Connor’s lengthy piece on James’ future came after the 38-year-old teased the possibility of retirement, following the Los Angeles Lakers‘ sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets Monday night.

“No one needs a source to tell you those conversations will happen if they haven’t already, given Draymond’s love for LeBron, the Klutch connection, and his history of recruiting,” he continued.

O’Connor also touched on the fact that on an episode of “The Shop” last summer, James said that, aside from the Lakers, he’d most like to suit up for the Warriors.

“I like the way Draymond talks to guys. I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond,” LeBron said on “The Shop.” “I love when somebody cuss me the f— out if I’m not doing my [job]. I would love that with Draymond.”

As far as the fit goes, the potential move to the Bay would be great for both James and the Warriors, according to O’Connor.

“LeBron, now more than ever, needs an All-Star shot-creating teammate,” O’Connor added. “It’s clear from this postseason that he can’t shoulder the offense alone. That is why Kyrie [Irving] is a potential target for Los Angeles. But in Golden State, Steph [Curry], who is no longer at his peak, could use a little extra push too. That’s why Golden State’s summer is so pivotal, as well. The union of Steph and LeBron seems like a match made in heaven, particularly as they enter the twilight of their careers.”

LeBron James Teases Retirement Days After Eliminating Warriors

The thought of James joining the Warriors, a team that he’s battled against throughout his career, is pretty wild. Especially because just 11 days ago, he sent them packing for the summer.

Once Denver made quick work of the Lakers, James was very noncommittal towards returning in the fall for his 21st NBA season.

“We’ll see. We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said following the Lakers’ 113-111 loss to Denver. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Play

LeBron James Talks Game 4 & Series Loss, FULL Postgame Interview 🎤 Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers – Full Game 4 Highlights | May 22, 2023 NBA Playoffs NBA X CREATOR MERCH DROP! CHECK IT OUT – hoh.world/k3l 📌 Follow HoH Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow HoH TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2023-05-23T04:17:36Z

Potential Warriors-Bob Myers Break Up Looming

Before any major personnel moves are made this summer, the future of Myers, the longtime Warriors general manager has to be resolved.

As of June 30, Myers’ contract with the Dubs will expire and he’ll be free to do what he choses going forward.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the organization is “bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away.”

“The Golden State Warriors and president of basketball operations Bob Myers have had no substantial contract extension talks in months and the sides are bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise, league sources told The Athletic,” Charania reported. “His contract is up on June 30. Both sides exchanged offers and counter-offers several months ago, and there has since been no traction on a new deal, league sources say. The Warriors have not yet presented an offer that has blown Myers away, but there’s also a growing sense that even a competitive market offer — near the top of the executive food chain — may not keep Myers with the franchise that he joined in April 2011 as an assistant general manager before his promotion to GM in April 2012.”