Warriors Named ‘Favorites’ to Land LeBron James Amid Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors have spent the last decade dominating the rest of the league. They’ve won four championships in the last eight seasons, and the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have established themselves as one of the greatest in league history.

But just because they’ve found a ton of success in recent years doesn’t mean they will stop being connected to trade rumors. And the latest is a doozy. Sam Quinn of CBS Sports wrote an article about potential LeBron James trade destinations, and the Warriors were listed in the “favorites” tier amid the turbulence in LA.

“Hey, speaking of quotes launching rumors, James wasn’t even a little subtle in April when he said that Stephen Curry would be the player in today’s league with whom he’d most want to play,” Quinn wrote. “The Bay Area isn’t quite New York or Los Angeles, but it’s still an extremely appealing market thanks to Silicon Valley. Golden State’s ownership has hinted that it doesn’t plan to pay for a half-billion dollar payroll in the near future, but perhaps they’d change their tune if it meant access to all of the ancillary revenue streams James creates. The Warriors may not have felt they needed James to compete for a fifth championship before the season. Their poor start could make them more aggressive.”

I ranked all 29 other teams as possible LeBron trade destinations earlier today. If the Lakers are content to let masterpieces like the one LeBron just gave us go to waste, I can think of quite a few teams that are ready to appreciate him.https://t.co/WSsidg0qHx — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 31, 2022

Quinn also noted that there could be a potential trade to be made between the two sides.

“There’s a trade to be made here. It’s just a matter of who’s going to be involved,” Quinn explained. “One of the following four players has to be in it as matching salary: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole or Andrew Wiggins. Green is the logical choice. He plays LeBron’s position. He’s also a Klutch client who would probably like to play with James. Thompson is the next likeliest choice, but he’s a beloved Bay Area icon who carries none of Green’s baggage. Would the team really let him go? Would Curry? Thompson’s father played in Los Angeles. That might be enough to convince him to give the [Los Angeles] Lakers a try. Maybe the Warriors tell Green that he can either be traded to Los Angeles or traded somewhere less desirable and he acquiesces. Poole and Wiggins are essential to both their immediate title hopes and their future. The Warriors would probably prefer to keep them and build a trade around draft picks, Jonathan Kuminga and/or James Wiseman.”

Warriors Urged to Trade to Cover for Klay Thompson

This isn’t the only trade buzz surrounding the Warriors as of late. With their struggles this year, some have suggested that they attack the trade market. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote that they should be targeting a defensive upgrade on the perimeter, as Klay Thompson hasn’t been the same on that end since his injuries.

“Donte DiVincenzo is plucky on defense, but he’s not as effective as Payton on the ball. Klay Thompson clearly lost some defensive zip upon losing back-to-back campaigns to major injuries,” Buckley wrote. “ [Ty] Jerome, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole aren’t out there for their defense. An on-ball guard stopper who isn’t a complete zero on offense could carve out a fairly significant role in this rotation.”

Buckley Suggests Warriors Trade for Ball-Handler

In addition, Buckley also wrote about the Warriors’ need for a ball-handler. He said that while Andre Iguodala once used to occupy that role, the Warriors need someone new.

“The Warriors need a table-setter to bring this bench together, and they should be able to find a more dynamic option than [Ty] Jerome,” Buckley wrote.. “Andre Iguodala has handled this role in the past, but since the 38-year-old has yet to make his debut, the Dubs probably shouldn’t plan on him providing much of anything.”