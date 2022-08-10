Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sees Warriors Land LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors might have the best foundation of any team in the league right now. Their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is good enough to win titles now, while their young core of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan, Kuminga, and Moses Moody looks ready to carry them into the future. And that’s without even mentioning Andrew Wiggins.

However, what if they decided to change things up? They’re going to need to make some brutal financial decisions in the next year, as Green, Thompson, Wiggins, and Poole will all be in need of contract extensions next summer, so why not make a wild trade that could save them some money in the long-term?

Well, one deal proposed by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer would see them do just that, even if it may not save them a ton of money in the short term. O’Connor proposed a trade that would see them make a league-altering deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s the full outline of the deal:

Warriors receive: LeBron James

Lakers receive: Thompson, Wiseman, Kuminga, future picks

The Lakers need to do something drastic to win another ring with LeBron. If they don’t, should he request a trade? @KevinOConnorNBA examines the dilemma and ranks potential destinations: https://t.co/Qj7cIWFL86 — The Ringer (@ringer) August 10, 2022

This trade would obviously send the NBA world into a frenzy, but according to O’Connor, it could actually make sense.

Why James Could Request Trade to Warriors

O’Connor wrote an article detailing the question, ‘should James request a trade?’ His opening question surrounded the idea that, if the Lakers fail to put together a championship roster, James could follow in Kevin Durant’s footsteps.

“The Lakers need to make a drastic move if they want to win another championship with LeBron James, whether it’s trading for Kyrie Irving or other players,” O’Connor wrote. “If they don’t make changes, things could get awkward quickly. How bad would things need to get for LeBron to follow in Kevin Durant’s footsteps and become the next star to request a trade?”

As far as the potential Warriors deal, O’Connor believes the trio of Curry, James, and Green would make for one of the greatest teams in the history of the NBA.

“They might win the next three championships. Would a collaboration between LeBron and Steph Curry plus Draymond Green end up representing one of the best teams in league history? This would be less an “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” decision like it seemed to be for Durant and more of a partnership between two of the greatest living artists,” O’Connor explained.

And James joining Curry and the Warriors makes some sense, too, as the Lakers star has expressed his desire to play with the Warriors guard in the past.

James Wants to Play With Curry

During an April episode of The Shop, James explained that the two people he would want to play with most in the NBA are his son, Bronny James, and Curry.

“In today’s game, sh– there’s some m—–f—— in today’s game, but Steph Curry,” James said about the Warriors guard. “Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game. … I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. … You might wanna guard him when he get out of the bed. Swear to god. He’s serious.”

While a James trade to the Warriors may never happen, all the writing is already on the wall if he were to ever ask to be moved.