LeBron James Revs Up Speculation With Warriors Shoutout

LeBron James knows how to get people talking and his latest statement on wanting to join the Golden State Warriors revved up speculation on social media Tuesday.

In the trailer for the latest episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” the Los Angeles Lakers star was asked which team still left playing he’d want to join. James responded swiftly with the Warriors.

“It would be Golden State,” James said. “I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond. I love when someone [is] cussing me out.”

Obviously, the full context of when the question was asked is uncertain. Right now there are only two teams left standing and many Lakers fans would find it blasphemous if he picked the Celtics. That being said, James did catch a little heat on social media for the take.

“LMAO, Bron really got an infatuation with playing alongside Steph,” one commenter wrote.

Others speculated what kind of page it would take to bring James to the Bay Area.

“Hear me out Warriors,” another commenter wrote. “Trade Klay & Poole and a pick for Lebron.”

While the question is just a classic “what if” situation, James faces a harsher reality when it comes to his Lakers. LA finished outside of the playoff picture but have a renewed sense of hope with the hiring of head coach Darvin Ham. The first-time head coach stressed accountability in his opening press conference this week.

“Accountability, when we set this standard, we watch film, I have to be able to get on LeBron, get on Russ, get on AD, just like when I’m ready to get on Austin Reaves and Stanley Johnsons and the like,” Ham told reporters. “It’s that accountability top to bottom, even as coaches, holding myself accountable.”

LeBron Has Shown Steph Curry Love Before

James has had his battles with the Warriors over his career but that hasn’t slowed him down from showing some love to his one-time rival squad before — particularly two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

“Steph Curry is the one I want to play with, for sure,” James said on a previous episode of “The Shop.”

“[He’s] lethal, man. When he gets out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. Soon as he gets out of his car, you better guard his ass. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. Swear to God.”

James has got that wish at least in a small way during the last two All-Star Games, selecting Curry to play on his squad.

“Well, he’s got his wish,” Curry told 95.7 The Game in April. “When he’s the captain he’s picked me the last two All-Star games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now.”

“Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with the MVP-caliber dude that he is, one of the greatest of all time, it’s cool, that’s amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world.”

Warriors Focused on Task at Hand in Finals

The comments from James made some headlines during an off day for the NBA Finals, although there’s little chance it will throw a wrench in the Warriors’ preparation for Game 3 against the Celtics.

The series shifts to Boston with things tied up at 1-1 and Curry is confident his squad can find an edge on the road.

“We always know how to find a way to win games no matter what style it is, high scoring, low scoring, defensive battle, shootout, whatever it is,” Curry told reporters on Tuesday. “We find another level of grit and determination, just an ability to find a way to get it done. Being in hostile environments, you get tested, you get pushed. Our experience kind of shows at the right time.”

The Celtics are a 3.5-point home favorite for the matchup, with the totalset at 212.5 points.