Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings Future HOFer to the Warriors

Draymond Green has finally returned to the Golden State Warriors and, as he sees it, the team is now ready to go win an NBA championship. If the Dubs continue to play as they did in his comeback game, he may just be right, too.

Looking ahead, though, Warriors GM Bob Myers has some work to do this summer, regardless of how the current campaign plays out. After all, the team only has eight players under contract for 2022-23. Moreover, he has a big decision to make on All-Star wing Andrew Wiggins.

Recent struggles aside, the former No. 1 overall pick has had a fine campaign for Golden State. He was especially important in helping the club amass one of the best records in the Association ahead of Klay Thompson’s return.

Alas, Wiggins’ current deal will expire in 2023. And the Warriors may have a hard time meeting his salary demands if they want to keep him — they’re already in a hairy luxury tax situation and that’s before considering Jordan Poole’s inevitable contract extension.

That doesn’t mean that the Warriors need to let him walk away for nothing, however. In fact, they could potentially package him with some young guns and draft assets to compile what might be the greatest starting five in league history… by acquiring LeBron James from the Lakers.

It’s wild, we know, but hang with us on this one.

The Trade Netting the Warriors a King





At 37 years old, James is no spring chicken. But that doesn’t change the fact that he’s currently having one of his better statistical seasons. As of this writing, he’s averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while posting an effective field goal percentage of 59.0.

That’s MVP stuff, folks.

Even if he declines over the next few years, LeBron would probably be — at worst — the second-best player in the Bay Area if the Warriors were to go get him. And the King just gave the Lakers cause to consider dealing him during All-Star Weekend when he openly mused about joining other teams.

With that being the case, we’re throwing caution — rationality even? — to the wind and pitching the following deal:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: G/F Andrew Wiggins, C James Wiseman, G/F Moses Moody, a 2023 first-round pick & a 2025 second-round pick (via Charlotte)

G/F Andrew Wiggins, C James Wiseman, G/F Moses Moody, a 2023 first-round pick & a 2025 second-round pick (via Charlotte) Golden State Warriors get: F LeBron James

Clearly, that’s a lot to give up on the Warriors’ end. However, acquiring arguably the greatest player in the history of the game is (and should be) a costly endeavor. Even if James is behind the scenes begging for a trade, the Lakers’ price to play will start with the moon and the stars just as a jumping-off point.

Thankfully, Golden State has an embarrassment of riches where quality young players are concerned.

A Big 4?

The Warriors would redefine the term “super team” with this trade, giving the current Steph Curry-Klay-Dray core a partner-in-crime to help add another championship or two to an already incredible legacy. Moreover, they retain a pathway to future success.

Sure, losing Wiseman and Moody would be a gut punch, but the team actually keeps its best young players in Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.

Meanwhile, Myers could fill out the rest of his roster with minimum-salary vets seeking rings, draft selections and maybe an old fave or two looking to get back into the league (Hello, Jordan Bell! Where you at, Quinn Cook?).

From the Lakers’ perspective, this is the kind of trade the team should be seeking out; one netting talented youngsters and picks. The team has gone as far as it can in its current form; the bubble title was nice, but it’s all downhill from here. It’s time for a La La Land reboot.

To that end, Wiseman and Moody could be cornerstone pieces for years to come, while Wiggins is just young enough to be part of LA’s next iteration.

