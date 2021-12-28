LeBron James Roasted for Bizarre Comments on Warriors’ Season

LeBron James is taking some heat after making some strange and inaccurate comments on the Golden State Warriors‘ season.

James spoke out this week about the five-game losing skid for the Los Angeles Lakers, saying that no one will have sympathy for the team’s difficulties with COVID-19 and injuries since other teams are dealing with the same thing — except, James claimed, the Warriors.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for you, no one’s going to feel sorry for your record, nobody’s going to feel sorry for guys out because everybody, besides I think Golden State and Phoenix, everybody has guys out,” James said after the team’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

As many quickly pointed out, James was pretty far off base with his assessment of the Warriors this season.

James Takes Heat for Comments

James encountered some immediate blowback for his comments on the Warriors. Contrary to his claims, the Warriors have actually been hit hard by both injuries and COVID-19 infections. For the team’s Christmas day game against the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors had two starters in health and safety protocol — Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins — along with reserves Moses Moody and Damion Lee. Veteran Andre Iguodala has also been out with a swollen knee.

As many pointed out, that list doesn’t even include Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, who are working their way back from major injuries and have yet to suit up this season.

The Warriors were hit again after James’s comments, with Draymond Green entering the health and safety protocol.

Warriors Getting Healthier

Since the shorthanded win over the Suns on Christmas, the Warriors have gotten some good news on the health front. Poole and Wiggins both cleared the league’s health and safety protocol, making them eligible to return this week. As Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported, Poole will need some more time to prepare.

“Jordan Poole is expected to return to the Warriors’ facility tomorrow, per Steve Kerr, but not play against the Nuggets. Timeline for his return will be determined after he gets in some work, team gets better sense on his conditioning,” Slater reported.

The team is also moving closer to a return for Thompson. Initial reports indicated he could be ready to return to the court sometime before Christmas, and while that timeline has been pushed back a bit, he is expected to play again in a matter of days. As Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle noted, the fact that Thompson is back on the road with the team indicates this his return is coming very soon.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that with his return imminent, Thompson is working to get back into the rhythm of traveling with the team and preparing for games.

“He’s getting closer and closer,” Kerr said before the team’s win over the Suns. “It’s great for him to be with the team, get used to the rhythm of the road again. It’s a good sign that he’s here.”

