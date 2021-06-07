Longtime Warriors Assistant Coach Leaving Team: Report

The Golden State Warriors have a spot to fill on the bench next to head coach Steve Kerr for next season.

Longtime Warriors assistant coach Jarron Collins is leaving the team to pursue head-coaching and associate-head-coaching opportunities, the former center told senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears on Monday.

Assistant coach Jarron Collins to leave Warriors for hopes of a bigger role elsewhere he tells @TheUndefeated https://t.co/7i3yX94yo8 #warriors #nba — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 7, 2021

Collins told Spears that he and the Warriors mutually agreed to part ways, this coming more than two weeks following the team’s final game of the season, a Play-In Tournament game loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on May 21.

The 42-year-old joined Kerr’s staff as a player development coach prior to the 2014-2015 season, was promoted to assistant coach before the 2015-2016 campaign, and was the defensive coordinator for the Dubs during the last two seasons. He earned three NBA championships during his tenure with the organization.

“This is about myself and my own personal growth,” Collins told ESPN’s The Undefeated. “I had a conversation with [Kerr] and the Warriors. I’ve been there seven years and coached Hall of Fame players. We’ve won championships. I learned so much. For me, this is about taking the next journey and next step in my career.

“Obviously, Steve Kerr is the head coach and Mike Brown is the lead assistant. It’s time for me to step out and see whatever opportunities are out there for me.”

“I’m going to really miss Jarron, both personally and professionally,” Kerr told The Undefeated in a statement. “He’s an excellent coach and a wonderful human being. It’s going to be different without him around, but he deserves the chance to continue his growth with the goal of ultimately becoming a head coach in the NBA. Jarron has all the skills necessary. He’s a great teacher and communicator, he’s smart and funny, and he knows the game.”

Jarron, Twin Brother Jason, Played in Over 1,000 Combined NBA Games

Jarron and his twin brother, Jason Collins, were both selected in the 2001 NBA Draft, after playing four years at Stanford. Jason was taken 18th overall by the Houston Rockets and Jarron was chosen 53rd by the Utah Jazz, where he spent nearly his entire career.

Jarron played in 542 games – including 216 starts – across 10 NBA seasons, while Jason appeared in 735 contests (477 starts) in his 13 seasons.

Which NBA Teams Are Looking for a New Head Coach?

Though the NBA postseason is still in full throttle and the NBA Draft and offseason player movement is surely going to dominate most headlines, there are also a few head coaching vacancies as of this week. The Boston Celtics sent shockwaves throughout the league last week when Danny Ainge stepped down as the president of basketball operations and Brad Stevens subsequently left the head coaching position to fill Ainge’s role.

The Orlando Magic are also in search of a new head coach, after they mutually agreed to part ways with Steve Clifford. What may be the most realistic – and attractive – option for Collins though is to stay in the Western Conference and look at the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers and Terry Stotts ended their relationship last Friday, one day following the team’s playoff elimination at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Not only did Collins grow up out west, but he spent all of his playing days in the Western Conference, including the final five games of his career with Portland.

