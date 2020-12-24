Warriors’ 6th Man Had Strong Reaction To Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors were a big topic of discussion during the NBA’s offseason as they were favorites to take on and rival the champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Subsequently, that changed as their All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson tore his right Achilles hours before the NBA Draft.

Prior to this, the team had been an epicenter of trade speculation as their 2020 draft pick and several veterans were being offered for several All-NBA caliber players including the two-time back-to-back MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Among those veterans included in the trade rumors was rising player Kevon Looney. After being an incredibly solid presence for the Warriors in both the regular season and championship runs his name constantly appeared in deals to bring another superstar to Golden State.

While rumors of the sort could, over time, affect any young player, Looney had a different and very professional reaction to seeing his name being included.

What Was Looney’s Thought Process

Sometimes players can have very negative reactions to their name being included in trades as it will severely affect their play on the court or morale off of it. Looney just so happened to be as poised off the court as he is on it and remained “happy” to be a member of the organization.

In an unreleased episode of the Dubs Talk Podcast, hosted by Grant Liffmann, Looney spoke at length about the process.

I’m just happy to be with the Warriors. I don’t really read into it. I was taught earlier on in this league to control what you can control, and enjoy the moment and team that you’re with every day. I just go into every season the same — to control what I can and enjoy the moments with Draymond [Green], with Steph [Curry], Wiggins, all the new guys coming in. Trades happen in the NBA. I’ve had a lot of teammates in my six years, so I know kind of how it works. You can see your name brought up, but just keep working and I know Steve likes me, I know the organization likes me. If they’re gonna make a trade, it’s gonna be something they probably need to do. I don’t really take it personal.

Warriors Rookie Sensation ‘Impressed’ Himself in Brooklyn

Another player that was technically included in those deals is the Warriors’ rookie #2 overall selection from the 2020 NBA Draft former Memphis Tigers center, James Wiseman. While he hadn’t been drafted just yet, his selection place was, and usually is, a very highly coveted spot as a team can find their next cornerstone piece that high in a draft.

Using it as cache in trades was something that the Warriors did, and could still do if the right deal comes along. However, given how Wiseman has started the season the Warriors may begin to utilize the potential top pick they have from the Timberwolves in 2021 versus including him in potential future deals.

After the Nets game, Wiseman was quoted saying he “impressed” himself with how well he played given how much time he’s had off since playing in an official game.

I felt a lot of jitters, but as soon as I took my first shot attempt, everything went out the window. I think I did really well for not playing in a year. And due to the protocols and stuff, I got to get my conditioning back up. Just trying to build on my development and try to get better every day. I was very impressed with myself. I got a lot to learn. As long as I keep playing games and keep getting more experience, I’m gonna get better at it.

