Former Warriors Teammate Issues Response to Steph Curry’s Strong Message

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have had plenty of players act as supporting cast members around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Some of them have played larger roles than others, but they’ve all made an impact in some way.

Mac McClung was a part of Golden State’s Summer League squad this past year and proceeded to sign a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors (but was waived before the start of the season). However, after McClung won the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, Curry sent him some kind words.

“Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal #macmclung,” Curry tweeted.

Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal #macmclung — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 19, 2023

After Curry’s tweet, McClung responded with lots of respect.

“Appreciate you goat. The dream is the journey 🙏,” McClung tweeted.

Appreciate you goat. The dream is the journey 🙏 https://t.co/HRSVzXn9HU — mac mcclung (@McclungMac) February 19, 2023

McClung absolutely dominated the Dunk Contest. For a few years, fans absolutely despised the contest, as dunkers seemingly ran out of unique dunks to perform. However, McClung pulled out all the stops this year. He didn’t miss a single dunk, and every dunk he did was incredible.

All 4 of Mac McClung's dunks from the NBA dunk contest… all of them on the FIRST TRY 🤯pic.twitter.com/odnuzeRBSs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

Curry’s excitement was shared by everyone in attendance at the event, too. Each dunk McClung made caused the sideline of NBA stars to go nuts, and the judges enjoyed them, too. Only one of McClung’s dunks wasn’t given a 50, and that’s because one judge gave it a 49, bringing the score to a 49.8.

Needless to say, it was an extremely impressive performance by McClung that got Curry and the rest of the NBA world very excited to see him back in the contest next year.

Bob Myers Provides Steph Curry Injury Update

While Curry may be excited after McClung’s Dunk Contest performance, fans are likely more concerned with how long it will be until the point guard makes his return to the court. Luckily for the Warriors, GM Bob Myers recently provided a positive update on Curry’s recovery process during a chat with Steiny & Guru of 95.7 The Game.

“I’m here at the facility, [Curry] is here rehabbing…,” Myers said. “Steph is so uniquely disciplined and motivated without anyone telling him. His level of discpline to return, is his own. He wants it. He wants to be back. He will return as soon as possible.”

"I'm here at the facility, [Curry] is here rehabbing… Steph is so uniquely disciplined and motivated without anyone telling him. His level of discpline to return, is his own. He wants it. He wants to be back. He will return as soon as possible." Bob Myers 🗣️ via @SteinyGuru957 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 15, 2023

Warriors Linked to Patrick Beverley

Meanwhile, as the Warriors continue to consider all potential pathways toward improvement, the buyout market could be an option. And according to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, Patrick Beverley could be a solid option for them to target.

“The market for guards isn’t particularly robust, with few teams in need of another ball handler. Beverley might be the most attractive option of the group because he’s a defensive specialist,” Gozlan wrote. “A return to Minnesota makes a lot of sense, given his previous success with the team last season. The Warriors could really use Beverley to help improve their bench defense while Gary Payton II is out.”