Lakers Hall-of-Famer Reveals That Warriors’ Steph Curry Deserves MVP

This season’s MVP race is pretty tight with stars like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antekounmpo as frontrunners. However, after his most recent streak of nine straight games scoring 30+ points, a league record, Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry is still not considered as a top candidate for this season’s league MVP. After Curry’s performance in Saturday night’s game against the Boston Celtics, Hall-Of-Famer Magic Johnson reacted on Twitter claiming that Curry should be a favorite for this season’s MVP.

Magic Believes Curry Should Be Considered

The Lakers legend Magic Johnson exalted the Warriors’ All-Star for his standout performances despite being the ‘first, second and third’ option for Golden State.

It’s hard to deny Steph Curry from being the NBA’s MVP! He is the #1, #2, and #3 option for the Warriors and is STILL dominating!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 19, 2021

Magic is used to making extremely bold statements on Twitter, but this one, in particular, isn’t too mindblowing and probably appreciated by the Golden State nation. Unlike many commentators, Magic doesn’t normally just make bold statements in order to get attention. The three-time MVP knows that the game of basketball is now much different than what it was back during his run, however, what he says does hold a lot of weight.

Curry is currently averaging 31 points per game while shooting at 49.1 percent from the field and even 42.7 percent from behind the arc. These stats are even better than his stats from his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2015 and 2016. Curry is currently the 2nd highest scorer in the league behind Washington Wizards Bradley Beal.

Curry’s MVP Candidacy Seems Legit

With a mostly injured Warriors roster, Curry has been carrying the team offensively stepping up to hold almost three roles on the floor. Even with his major point production, opposing teams have tried to combat his shooting by double and triple guarding the star, however, this still isn’t even to stop the sharpshooter.

The situation that the Warriors are in now isn’t too much different than their last Finals series back in 2019 against the Toronto Raptors. Injuries plagued the team where Curry had to almost carry the team, but instead, the Warriors locked up Curry on defense which eventually led to them losing that year.

The MVP race isn’t as easy as Magic may make it sound, however. Although stats are very important, circumstances surrounding the candidate seem to be very important. Also, it seems that voters don’t quite enjoy seeing the same players win every year, look at LeBron James for instance.

The Warriors are still hoping to secure a spot in the postseason as one of the play-in tournament spots. However, it would be ideal if the team could make a push for the sixth seed in this last 16 game stretch of the season to avoid the play-in situation.

However, Curry nearly single-handedly carrying his team to the playoffs would be a nice narrative behind his MVP argument. Nevertheless, Curry does deserve to be mentioned as a leading candidate for this year’s MVP race.

