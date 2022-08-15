Former Warriors Big Man Linked to East Rival as Trade Target

DJ Khaled dropped an album a while back that was titled Suffering From Success. In a lot of ways, that’s what has happened to the Golden State Warriors over the years. So many solid players have passed through their organization, but due to financial and rotational restrictions, they just couldn’t keep everybody.

Most recently, the perfect examples of this are Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. The Warriors could have kept them both, but instead, they chose to sign with other teams that paid them more money. Some players even choose to leave in order to earn a larger role elsewhere.

Well, one former member of the Warriors has been linked to an Eastern Conference rival as a potential trade target, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. According to an Eastern Conference assistant coach who spoke with Deveney, Marquese Chriss could be a potential trade target for the Boston Celtics.

“Doubt that he has a future in Houston, I’d have to figure they would move him. He is in that Tatum-Brown age range (26) and is better than (Noah) Vonleh or (Bruno) Caboclo who they’re going to look at, but he might be too inconsistent for the role they want him to play,” the coach told Deveney.

Not $28.5 million, not $17.1 million. But the @celtics have some TPEs entering 2022-23 and might need another big guy. @HeavyOnSports asked a couple of coaches about 8 potential fits: https://t.co/WYjCd2XRs9 — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) August 12, 2022

Chriss spent two seasons with the Warriors from 2019-2021, but unfortunately, he wasn’t able to reap the rewards of playoff basketball, as those were Golden State’s two down years.

What Chriss Brings to the Table

As of now, the Celtics don’t really have a backup center. Chriss was just traded to the Houston Rockets in the deal for Christian Wood. He does some things really well, all of which could help him fit in with the Celtics.

“Good athlete, very fluid and, you watch him, you just keep expecting a little more than what he gives you. He gets lost in the shuffle too much defensively, where he could be a pretty good rim protector with his athleticism,” the source explained to Deveney.

MARQUESE CHRISS DUNKED ALL OVER STEVEN ADAMS 😳 pic.twitter.com/S4R9tJgQpM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 27, 2019

During Chriss’ two seasons with the Warriors, he played some of the best basketball of his career. In fact, his season with the 2019-20 Warriors was the best he’s played. That year, Chriss averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 54.5% shooting from the field.

However, while, at his best, Chriss may be a great fit for the Celtics, the coach also believes he has some flaws.

Flaws of Chriss for Celtics

Chriss’ athleticism and energy would help him fit in well with the Celtics, but he’s not consistent enough to provide them with the exact mold of center they’re likely looking for.

“He does not have that feel for the game, and I always thought he was a guy who should have gone back to college when he decided to come out (as a freshman in 2016). He runs the floor and is OK offensively, but he should develop a 3-point shot if he wants to stick in the league,” the coach said.

While it would be nice to see the former Warriors center get another real shot in the league with a title contender, it would be a bit weird for that chance to be with the team that Golden State just beat in the Finals.