Moses Moody Reveals Draymond Green’s Message to Warriors Before Game 3 vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors were able to pick up crucial win in Game 3 against Sacramento Kings, despite being without Draymond Green. Green was suspended for Thursday’s meeting, after stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in Game 2.

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

Though he wasn’t allowed to suit up for the pivotal matchup at Chase Center, Green still showed up pregame and sent a strong message to his teammates.

Warriors guard Moses Moody revealed what the 33-year-old told the team prior to Game 3, during an interview with 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibbs.”

“Draymond came in and gave a pretty inspirational talk,” Moody told the hosts, via 95.7 The Game’s YouTube page. “Just letting everybody know we gotta step up. We gotta take on our role and his role… He called out guys by name, saying we going to need you to step up this game. We’re going to need more from you than what we usually get. So, when he gets personal like that in those conversations and the way that he took over the conversation and addressed the elephant in the room, how he got suspended, how he won’t be playing, and how it’s still a must win game.”

Play

Moses Moody on inconsistent playing time: "Deal with it and keep pushing" Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors joins Willard and Dibs to react to last night's Warriors win over the Kings in Game 3, his 13-point performance, his pregame routine, and more. Download the Audacy app to never miss any of your favorite 957 The Game content: go.audacy.com/y-listen-live-957thegame Listen live: audacy.com/957thegame/listen Visit our website: 957thegame.com… 2023-04-22T00:46:03Z

Moody pieced together a solid outing in 16 minutes off the bench for the Warriors. He racked up 13 points while knocking down 4-of-7 attempts from the field.

Stephen Curry Shouts Out Moses Moody, Warriors Bench

Moody’s impactful play off the bench definitely gave the Dubs a boost in their 114-97 victory over the Kings.

Stephen Curry gave him a shoutout, as well as Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga, following the important win.

“Donte [DiVincenzo] played amazing off the bench. Mo [Moody] gave us great minutes. JK [Kumings], the same,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “[JaMychal], A-Lamb, everybody who stepped foot on the floor in the rotations understood the assignments and did it to the best of their ability. So, when we get our two guys back, we got to continue to do that with whatever you’re asked to do. And we have a great opportunity to even the series on Sunday and take it from there.”

Curry led the way for Golden State with 36 points against Sacramento. He also grabbed 6 rebounds and dished 3 assists to go along with his big time scoring performance.

Stephen Curry Not Happy With NBA’s Suspension of Warriors’ Draymond Green

The 35-year-old was playing with a chip on his shoulder, as he lit up the Kings. He told reporters after the game that he and his teammates were frustrated with the NBA’s decision to suspend Green in such an important matchup.

“Understanding how bad of a decision I think the league made on suspending him, you’re frustrated with that,” Curry said via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “We have a job to do and there’s nothing we can do about it… We obviously understand the consequences of if we lost tonight, and nobody wanted to feel that.”

The league issued a statement when they announced Green’s punishment, explaining that his history played a factor into the decision.

“Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the NBA said in a statement. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts. Green’s actions were in response to Sabonis grabbing and holding Green’s right ankle after falling to the floor. Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected, and Sabonis was assessed a technical foul.”