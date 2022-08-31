Warriors Send Strong Message on Young Star: Report

As the championship celebrations begin to wind down, the Golden State Warriors will have to start turning their attention to next year. With how talented their season is, they are fully capable of repeating as champions, but it definitely won’t be easy.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have established themselves as one of the greatest trios in NBA history, but now, they have a whole squad of young talent backing them up. And apparently, one of them is ready to be a big-time contributor next year.

According to CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors are very high on youngster Moses Moody heading into next season. A source close to the team that he spoke to said that they expect him to put up big-time numbers.

“I’m telling you, he’s going to fill the stat sheet up,” the Warriors staffer told Holmes. “He’s just going to continue to get better and make plays.”

The Golden State Warriors’ backcourt will be loaded in their new season, because beyond Stephen Curry, they can expect Klay Thompson at full strength plus Jordan Poole and Moses Moody growing into even bigger roles.https://t.co/0AE6Ktiblo — Sporting Green (@SportingGreenSF) August 30, 2022

Moody was unable to consistently crack the rotation during his rookie season, but heading into his sophomore campaign, the team clearly has high hopes for him. If given the opportunity, he should be able to make a real impact.

Holmes also noted that moody is constantly trying to learn from his surroundings.

Moody is a ‘Sponge to Information’

With players like Curry, Thompson, Green, and others ahead of him in the depth chart, Moody struggled to earn minutes. However, he also benefitted from having those guys around, as he has been able to learn a lot. And according to Holmes, “he’s a sponge to information” and wants to be the best player he can be.

“Moses Moody isn’t content with being an average role player in the NBA. He’s a “sponge for information” and wants to be great. There were times last season when coaches would catch Moody lingering around the court after practice just to watch Curry work out, and he did that more than any other player,” Holmes wrote.

In his rookie year, Moody appeared in 52 games, playing 11.7 minutes per contest. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists on 43.7% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And if Holmes’ sources aren’t enough for fans to be excited about Moody, head coach Steve Kerr also seems pleased with his play.

Kerr: ‘Moses Looks the Part’

During an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kerr spoke about all of the Warriors’ young players, as well as some other topics. When it came to Moody, he said that he believes Moody fits in well with the team they have.

“Moses looks the part. He’s got a more advanced, well-rounded game than JK right now in terms of how it fits with the others. That 3-and-D position. He projects to be a part of things next year. He showed it in the playoffs against Dallas,” Kerr told Slater.

At just 20 years old, Moody was a lottery pick just one offseason ago, and if he gets the right opportunities, he could end up being one of the more exciting young players in the league.