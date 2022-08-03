Warriors Send Strong Message Regarding Young Stars’ Future Roles

Last season was everything the Golden State Warriors could have ever hoped for. They got Klay Thompson back, their core gelled beautifully, and despite dealing with multiple injuries along the way, they managed to win their fourth championship in eight years.

Now, they’ll be looking to build on that success next year. With almost their entire rotation coming back, minus Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica, they’ll be able to play their same game. However, new faces should be ready to step up into the rotation.

One of those players will be soon-to-be-sophomore wing Moses Moody. During a recent interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, head coach Steve Kerr explained what Moody’s role in the rotation could look like next season.

“Moses looks the part. He’s got a more advanced, well-rounded game than JK right now in terms of how it fits with the others. That 3-and-D position. He projects to be a part of things next year. He showed it in the playoffs against Dallas,” Kerr told Slater.

An offseason Steve Kerr interview. He details his coaching staff changes, the "foundational six", James Wiseman's role and more

He’s not the only youngster who projects to earn minutes next season, though, as Kerr was also impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s performance.

Kerr Discusses Kuminga’s Play

Although he didn’t earn regular minutes last season, Kuminga was still a very useful piece in Golden State’s rotation. Kerr said that him not getting consistent minutes was normal, though, as he was just a rookie.

“All of them have shown really good signs,” Kerr said of Moody, Kuminga, and James Wiseman. “JK had a stretch last year where — I think it was March, early April — he played really well and started to get more comfortable. He didn’t get as much run in the playoffs, but that’s normal for a rookie, especially once we were fully healthy.”

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in the Warriors' new Statement Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season On this date 51 years ago, the franchise officially changed its name to the Golden State Warriors

Both Moody and Kuminga were taken in the top ten of the 2021 NBA Draft, but neither was a regular face in the Warriors’ rotation. That show just how good their lineup truly was, and how great of a place the team is moving forward.

The Warriors head coach also went into detail in regard to Wiseman’s potential role next season.

Kerr Discusses Wiseman’s Future Role

While Wiseman missed the entirety of last season, he did get some run for the Warriors in his rookie season. Kerr said that the young big man impressed them during that time, and next year, he should be able to play some important minutes for Golden State.

“Then James I actually think had some really good moments his rookie year. It gets lost in the shuffle because overall it was a struggle for our team and James had ups and downs. But you remember he had some really big games for us. As he continues to build momentum and gain confidence in his body and skills, I think he’ll help us,” Kerr stated.

All three of Moody, Kuminga, and Wiseman have the potential to turn into great NBA players, and for the Warriors to have them all on rookie contracts is a very impressive feat. And that’s without even mentioning Jordan Poole, who looks to be a star in the making.

Golden State is in very good hands.