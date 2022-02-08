Warriors Rookie in Play at NBA Trade Deadline: Report

The Golden State Warriors aren’t willing to mortgage their future for an upgrade at this year’s NBA trade deadline, but they might be willing to sell a small part of it for the right price.

It’s no secret that the Dubs would like to boost the front line rotation, which is thin behind center Kevon Looney and the injured Draymond Green. But the Golden State front office has said consistently that the team has no intention of selling off prized rookie Jonathan Kuminga or the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft James Wiseman to do it. The Warriors other top rookie this season, guard Moses Moody, has frequently been lumped into the same group of untouchable young players, but all that may be changing with the NBA’s February 10 trade deadline just three days away.

Sean Deveney, NBA editor at Heavy.com, sat down with league insider Steve Bulpett for a podcast on January 29 and discussed potential deals available for the Warriors. According to Deveney’s information, the team’s stance on Moody may be softer than it once was.

“Talking to a personnel guy this week, the question was: What is the real deal they have out there, what could [the Warriors] actually do? They would consider trading Moses Moody, that’s what I’ve been told — that he’s got a lot of upside, he’s been fantastic in the G League, they really like him,” Deveney said. “They’ve got Jordan Poole long-term as their other wing, so I think they’re not looking at [Moody] as someone they need to keep, [but as] someone they’d be willing to part with.”

Warriors May Be Willing To Trade Moody, But Price May Not Be Right To Acquire Pacers Myles Turner

Moody is a nice player and was the final pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, but he isn’t likely enough by himself to get the Dubs back the kind of difference maker they’d be looking for in a trade.

One name often floated as a high-level option that the Warriors might pursue is Indiana Pacers shot blocker Myles Turner. However, there are two problems with that hypothetical deal. The first is that even if the Pacers decide their franchise is headed for a full rebuild, they’re almost certainly going to want more assets than a young guard in Moody with promise, but who has also averaged just 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in a little more than 9 minutes per game during his rookie season.

Deveney explained that the Warriors could bolster the deal by including draft compensation but even if that proved enough to sway the Pacers, there are still the contracts to consider. NBA trades require that the financial compensation switching sides in any deal has to be roughly the same. Turner is guaranteed $17.5 million next season and represents an $18 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

The money is where any deal involving Moody would get tricky and require the addition of at least one, but probably several, contracts on the Warriors’ roster. Such a move would, in turn, potentially threaten the delightful chemistry Golden State has built on its way to the league’s second-best record more than 50 games into the regular season.

“[The Warriors] have a draft pick this year they could move, and probably Looney’s contract. They don’t have a lot else to build up to a contract number to match salaries with someone else,” Deveney said. “If all you have is Moody and Looney, you’re at $8.5 million and … who’s out there at that number? Basically a mid-level contract. Who is going to improve the Warriors?”

NBA Insider Said Warriors Need Not Sweat a Trade, Unless Green’s Health Worsens

During the conversation with Deveney last week, Bulpett said the Dubs have little reason for concern even if they can’t find a big man to round out the roster. The reason? Golden State is simply that good already without any upgrades.

That’s the one team I’d worry least about. Here’s what shows you the situation the Warriors are in. Leave the cap aside because I always think there are ways to be creative. But here’s a point that shows you where they are. I think the Warriors would love to acquire a guy like [Boston Celtics wing] Marcus Smart. But if they were to acquire Marcus Smart, how much is he playing? How much is he even going to play for you? They would love to have a guy they can throw out there as an attack dog, a smaller version of Draymond Green, go out and guard multiple positions, make game-changing plays at critical spots. But how many minutes would Marcus Smart get on that team? That shows you how good they are.

Rob Mahoney, of The Ringer, agreed with Bulpett. He said during an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast that aired February 3 that he does not believe the Warriors will tamper with the roster’s chemistry, but he also added a caveat.

Green will sit out his 16th consecutive game Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder and said himself that he doesn’t expect to return from back and calf problems for at least the next three or four weeks. If Golden State doubts Green’s health down the stretch, Mahoney said that a trade involving Moody for a big man of some type is a good bet.

“Maybe it isn’t even Wiseman or Looney, maybe there’s like a Moses Moody-based trade to be had — or flipping some of these role guys who are on not insignificant contracts and packaging them together to get a workable center to just plug some of those minutes,” Mahoney explained. “I think something like that could be in the cards.”

Another play for the Warriors is to let the trade deadline pass and pursue a big man in the buyout market. Simmons and Mahoney both agreed that Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez is a buyout candidate and would fit in perfectly with what the Warriors need to add on the interior.