Ex-Warriors Guard Linked to Divisional Rival as Potential Target

Throughout the years, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have helped the Golden State Warriors sustain one of the most impressive dynasties in NBA history. But while those three players have received the majority of the credit, other players have been swallowed by their spotlights.

This includes high-level role players such as Kevon Looney and Shaun Livingston, but also the end-of-the-bench guys who’ve received almost no love along the way. Think of players like Patricck McCaw and Ian Clark, both of whom were with the Warriors during at least parts of their title runs.

Well, one of those under-the-radar players might just get another chance in the NBA very soon.

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, guard Mychal Mulder could be a potential target of the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this summer. As the Lakers look to retool their roster after a season of disappointment last year, Mulder could be a potential fit because of his ability to shoot the ball at a high level.

“Well, I don’t think they’re going the Wayne Ellington route again. But they can stick with finding a young guy who can maybe contribute as a shooter, who hasn’t gotten much of a chance yet. Mychal Mulder, when he has played, he can be a shooter,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “That was always his reputation but he has not gotten the chance. He’d be a good risk for a team that needs a guy like that.”

The 6’3 guard didn’t spend much time in Golden State, but when he was with the Warriors, he wasn’t as appreciated as he should have been.

Mulder’s Time in the NBA

Despite already being 28 years old, Mulder only has three years of NBA experience under his belt. He entered the league in the 2019-20 season, where he played for the Warriors. Mulder only played seven games for Golden State that season, though, but his averages were impressive. In those seven games, the guard averaged 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 38.8% shooting from the field and 30.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Because of his solid numbers, Golden State brought Mulder back for another season, and during the 2020-21 year, he played in 60 games, averaging 12.8 minutes per contest. He put up 5.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.4 assists on 44.9% shooting from the field and 39.7% shooting from distance.

This past season, however, Mulder didn’t really find a home. He played in 15 games for the Orlando Magic and two games for the Miami Heat. He never earned regular minutes with either team, and so far this offseason, has gone unsigned.

His shooting could potentially help the Lakers, as his best shooting season thus far in his career came in the one season where he played for the full year. But he’s not the only former Warrior being thrown around in rumors this summer.

Other Ex-Warriors in Rumors

Sources who spoke with Deveney have also named former Warriors wing Kelly Oubre Jr. as a trade target to look out for during the upcoming season, as the Charlotte Hornets could look to move his expiring contract. An Eastern Conference executive brought Oubre’s name up in the context of a potential Nikola Vucevic trade.

“Charlotte is one other team that has looked for a big guy but they’re not desperate to do it. If you’re Chicago and you could get Gordon Hayward in a deal like that, I think you give that a go even with the injury stuff. But more likely, you’re looking at Mason Plumlee and someone like Kelly Oubre. The Bulls gave up two picks for Vuc, they’re going to want something in return if they trade him. They would much rather just bring him back, maybe even extend him, then see if he plays better,” the executive noted.

In addition, an NBA coach who spoke with Deveney said that former Warriors center Marquese Chriss could be a potential trade target for the Boston Celtics, as they have multiple TPEs he would fit into.

“Doubt that he [Chriss] has a future in Houston, I’d have to figure they would move him. He is in that Tatum-Brown age range (26) and is better than (Noah) Vonleh or (Bruno) Caboclo who they’re going to look at, but he might be too inconsistent for the role they want him to play,” the coach told Deveney.

To see so many former Warriors looking for their next home should make fans feel good, as it’s a testament to how well Golden State has developed their players over the years.