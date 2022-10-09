Warriors Alum, One-Time ‘Rising Stars’ Pick Re-Signing With Contender

It has been a hot minute since Mychal Mulder last suited up for the Golden State Warriors, but the sharpshooting guard is still best-known for his time in the Bay Area. After all, 67 of his 84 NBA games have come in a Warriors uniform, including a number of memorable efforts.

Like when he dropped 28 points and hit seven threes against the New Orleans Pelicans in game No. 81 of the 2020-21 campaign. Or when he went for 26 and six treys versus the Dallas Mavericks a few weeks earlier. Or when he bagged five triples in just his fourth NBA game against the Denver Nuggets in 2019-20.

Since his time with the Dubs ended 16 months ago, though, the 28-year-old Mulder has struggled to maintain his spot in the Association.

Fortunately, his next opportunity is always right around the corner. And with the 2022-23 campaign just days away from tipping off, he looks to have secured another one.

Mulder Returning to South Beach for Camp

Per an announcement from the team on Sunday, Mulder has come to terms on a new deal with the Miami Heat. In order to make room on its camp roster for Mulder, Miami cut ties with power forward Darius Days.

News of Mulder’s signing was first reported by the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, who indicated that the baller would be signing an Exhibit 10 pact with the Heat.

Of course, Mulder is no stranger to the Heat organization. Back in 2019, he was signed by the team after having begun his pro career in the G League. However, he was ultimately relegated to garbage time in his two preseason contests, waived and then re-routed to the club’s Sioux Falls-based developmental affiliate.

Following his Warriors tenure — and a brief run with the Orlando Magic in 2021-22 — Mulder returned to the Heat late last season as a two-way player. He suited up for Miami’s summer league outfit, too, before he and guard Javonte Smart were waived to make room for Days and guard Marcus Garrett.

For his career, Mulder has averaged 5.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game. Meanwhile, he has connected on 41.3% of his shots overall and 36.9% of his attempts from three-point range.

Although the annual game wasn’t held that year, Mulder was selected as a member of the World Team’s roster for the 2021 Rising Stars Challenge while playing for the Warriors.

Dame Sounds Off on Warriors Video Leak

While there was a vociferous response from people around the sporting world to Draymond Green punching the face of teammate Jordan Poole during the Warriors’ Wednesday practice, there was a similarly large response to the fact that video footage of the altercation was leaked by someone within the organization.

During his Saturday media availability, Portland Trail Blazers star and Oakland native Damian Lillard tossed in his own two cents on the leak.

“It should be handled correctly,” Lillard said, via SFGate. “But it should stay behind closed doors. So I thought the fact that video came out was wrong.”

Of the actual incident, Lillard had this to say:

“I think Draymond, who I know pretty well, probably walked away from that situation saying, ‘I probably shouldn’t have done that to my teammate.’ And Jordan Poole’s probably walking away thinking, ‘When I push somebody, I should know that something may be coming back.”