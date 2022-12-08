Warriors Urged to ‘Make a Few Phone Calls’ About Trade Target

The Golden State Warriors have some room to improve. Their bench has been a mess this season, and attacking the trade market could be one potential way to fix that. And if they had to add a player at any position, an upgrade at the center position could be the most impactful.

James Wiseman hasn’t quite lived up to expectations this season, and in turn, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested that they target Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner in a trade.

“Turner could be another hand-in-glove fit in Golden State,” Buckley wrote. “His rim protection might be the best in the business, and he’s nimble enough to hang with perimeter switches. On offense, he’d be an ideal screen partner with Stephen Curry or Jordan Poole, since Turner can both roll to the basket or pop out for a three.”

Wiseman was sent down to the G League earlier in the season and was only recently called back up. In his first game back with the main team, however, he only earned 5:02 of game time. He only had three points and two rebounds.

As for Turner, he’s put together an impressive season for the Pacers this year, who sit at 13-12 on the season. Turner has appeared in 19 of the team’s 25 games this season, playing 29.1 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game on 55.3% shooting from the field and 41.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Turner Not Easy to Acquire

While Turner could potentially be available on the trade market, he wouldn’t necessarily be easy to acquire. Given how well he’s played this season, the Pacers would likely require a fairly large package in return for him. At least, that’s what Buckley believes.

“He’s probably the hardest to get of this trio now, and he might ultimately cost the most in any trade,” said Buckley. “Having said that, though, you could argue he offers the biggest return.”

Wiseman would have to be included in any deal for Turner in order for the salaries to match. In addition, the Warriors would have to throw in one of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, or Donte DiVincenzo as well. At that point, Golden State would have to weigh their options, as they would be giving up a hefty package for Turner.

Wiseman Locked In After G League

Adding Turner to the rotation would definitely give the Warriors an upgrade, but Wiseman appears to be locked in after his G League sting. He told Kendra Andrews of ESPN that he’s focused on doing all of the little things.

“I’m focusing on improving in the small areas, just 1% better each day,” Wiseman said. “Setting screens, getting to the dunker spot, protecting the rim more. I’m getting better at that … I feel like I’m getting my rhythm back and my confidence back.”

It wasn’t too long ago that Wiseman was the second-overall pick in the NBA Draft, so the Warriors have reason to believe in him. But if they decide to put all their chips on the table for this season, a deal for Turner could make a ton of sense.