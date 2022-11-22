Warriors Linked to $80 Million Big Man as Potential Trade Target

The Golden State Warriors haven’t played up to par this season. After winning the championship just a few short months ago, they find themselves with an 8-10 record and sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

In turn, some have turned to trade speculation in an attempt to find a solution to Golden State’s problems. One potential trade target suggested by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report is Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner.

“Myles Turner could scratch similar itches as [jakob] Poeltl could, only with a slightly different spin on things.

“Turner is a more dynamic shot-blocker. He has already collected two blocks titles, and his 3.0 rejections per game would lead the league now if he played enough games to qualify,” Buckley wrote.

the block to give Myles Turner 1,000 on his career.😤 pic.twitter.com/KnqmtLhfYE — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 8, 2022

Turner was brought up in trade talks at multiple points over the summer, but nothing ever came together. That could end up being a blessing in disguise for Indiana, though, as he’s been putting together a solid year, likely raising his trade value.

So far this season, the 26-year-old big man has appeared in 11 of the Pacers’ 16 games, playing 28.6 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 3.0 blocks on 53.0% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Buckley Notes Turner’s Shooting

Adding Turner to the rotation would help improve Golden State’s bench, as Kevon Looney would presumably maintain his place in the starting lineup. Turner’s shot-blocking would be very helpful, but his floor-spacing might end up being even more important if a trade were to occur.

Buckley stated this as the main reason they could prioritize Turner over other big man options in trade talks.

“The 26-year-old is also the better spacer [than Poeltl],” Buckley wrote. “He’s a career 35-percent shooter from three, and he has splashed 40 percent of his long-range looks so far. He could thrive as both a pick-and-pop screener and a spot-up shooter who opens up attack lanes for the Dubs’ drivers.”

Myles Turner goes for the MONSTER dunk on Mason Pumlee 😤pic.twitter.com/ADmzDNtgTF — Pacers Nation (@PacersNationCP) November 17, 2022

Turner’s 36.4% shooting from deep this year is his best mark since the 2018-19 season. That being said, he’s also attempting his fewest threes (3.0) per game since that season as well. He’s shot over four per game in each season between then and now.

Potential Turner-Wiseman Trade

In addition to his explanation of Turner’s fit, Buckley also mentioned James Wiseman as the likely trade chip Golden State could entice Indiana with.

“With the Pacers engineering their own rebuild, Turner is a prime trade candidate, and Wiseman figures to be someone who should interest Indiana,” Buckley wrote.

Throwing Wiseman in a deal could potentially satisfy both parties involved in this proposed trade. The only issue would be that Golden State would need to add other pieces into the deal in order to match salaries.

In order to make the trade work, the Warriors would have to include either Jonathan Kuminga or Donte DiVincenzo and a minimum contract.

All that being said, creating a bench pairing of Turner and Jordan Poole would seriously improve an area of dire need for the Warriors.