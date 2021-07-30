NBA Draft: Hear Warriors’ Pick’s Name Completely Butchered by Analyst

There were no blockbuster trades made by the Golden State Warriors during Thursday night’s NBA draft, as they elected to make both of their lottery selections at No. 7 and No. 14 overall.

Despite “highly active” talks surrounding the seventh selection, they haven’t found a suitable trade as of yet, so they drafted G-League star Jonathan Kuminga. With the 14th selection, the Dubs chose Moses Moody out of Arkansas.

That’s M-O-S-E-S M-O-O-D-Y. Seems simple enough, right?

Well, one ESPN NBA commentator had quite the adventure trying to pronounce one of the newest members of the Warriors.

Kendricks Perkins cannot say Moses Moody's name pic.twitter.com/qYZzuZcf3o — Matt Spendley (@mattspendley) July 30, 2021

That was painful and embarrassing, but all-around hilarious to witness.

Twitter, of Course, Had a Field Day With Perk’s Struggles

In the modern age of social media, Perkins was, of course, immediately roasted on Twitter.

Yes, this is accurate LOL https://t.co/mGplJliE2d — Victor Barbosa (@vbarbosa1127) July 30, 2021

Yo @Rjeff24 is all of us lmao pic.twitter.com/5ibDjw0gUE — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) July 30, 2021

Kendrick Perkins trying to say Moses Moody: pic.twitter.com/OKOV9bDG7H — Brett (@NotKingJakob) July 30, 2021

Kendrick Perkins just went 1v1 against Moses Moody’s name and lost 11-0 pic.twitter.com/GpbFbcKI92 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 30, 2021

Thankfully, the former NBA champion later got a shot at clearing up his error and redeemed himself – sort of.





Play



Kendrick Perkins corrects himself after screwing up Moses Moody’s name 😂 2021-07-30T02:05:23Z

The Arkansas Razorbacks did indeed reach out to Perk on Twitter to let him know of his mistake, which he admitted to.

Razorbacks Call out Perk, Big Man Owns up to Mistake

Here’s what the Razorbacks’ men’s basketball Twitter account had to say.

Perkins quickly saw the mention and owned up.

The selection of Moody and Kuminga has drawn a mixed bag of reactions thus far in Dub Nation. Some feel that the organization should have done everything possible to make a trade for another starter, while others like the potential of the duo and felt they were good value choices.

What wasn’t a mixed bag was the reaction to Perkins’ blunder on Thursday night. The consensus was that it was the most hilarious moment of the first round of the draft.

