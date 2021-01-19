NBA Hall of Famer Calls Warriors Rookie ‘Future Superstar’; Can ‘Extend’ Curry’s Career

The Golden State Warriors may currently sit at 6-6 in this young 2020-21 NBA season but they haven’t given up any hope. This team still believes they can compete with the best of the best the sooner they come together.

One reason they have such high confidence is due to the stellar play of their young rookie, #2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft James Wiseman. Wiseman this season has averaged 11.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, shot just under 50% from the field, 48.3%, and is shooting 40.0% from beyond the three-point line.

For only playing in three collegiate games last season as a member of the Memphis Tigers, he’s done a great job of becoming acclimated with the NBA game. One former Warrior and NBA Hall of Famer believes that in due time the young center will be a ‘superstar’.

NBA Hall of Famer Calls Wiseman ‘Future Superstar’

Wiseman so far has proven to be one of the up-and-coming big men in today’s game who possesses the rare talent of both size and skill. This gives him the ability to muscle with other big men and take them, or smaller defenders, off the dribble as well.

It doesn’t take much to see greatness may be in Wiseman’s future and former Warriors forward, current NBA Hall of Famer, Chris Mullin believes he’s a ‘future superstar’.

“If he played a college season, he would have been unanimously the number one choice and they would not have got him,” Mullin stated via a recent episode of the “Dubs Talk podcast”.

“His intellect and feel for the game, all those things, go way past my expectations,” Mullin mentioned. He just has a natural feel for the game.”

