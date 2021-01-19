NBA Hall of Famer Calls Warriors Rookie ‘Future Superstar’; Can ‘Extend’ Curry’s Career

The Golden State Warriors may currently sit at 6-6 in this young 2020-21 NBA season but they haven’t given up any hope. This team still believes they can compete with the best of the best the sooner they come together.
One reason they have such high confidence is due to the stellar play of their young rookie, #2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft James Wiseman. Wiseman this season has averaged 11.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, shot just under 50% from the field, 48.3%, and is shooting 40.0% from beyond the three-point line.
For only playing in three collegiate games last season as a member of the Memphis Tigers, he’s done a great job of becoming acclimated with the NBA game. One former Warrior and NBA Hall of Famer believes that in due time the young center will be a ‘superstar’.
NBA Hall of Famer Calls Wiseman ‘Future Superstar’
Wiseman so far has proven to be one of the up-and-coming big men in today’s game who possesses the rare talent of both size and skill. This gives him the ability to muscle with other big men and take them, or smaller defenders, off the dribble as well.
It doesn’t take much to see greatness may be in Wiseman’s future and former Warriors forward, current NBA Hall of Famer, Chris Mullin believes he’s a ‘future superstar’.
“If he played a college season, he would have been unanimously the number one choice and they would not have got him,” Mullin stated via a recent episode of the “Dubs Talk podcast”.
“His intellect and feel for the game, all those things, go way past my expectations,” Mullin mentioned. He just has a natural feel for the game.”
Furthermore, Mullin contained saying Wiseman “is so coachable, and not only just coachable, he can make the adjustments and do it the next play.”
“I had high expectations, but you know, he is a future superstar.”
That’s not all. Mullin went further into detail stating how Wiseman being a Warrior will may their current big three play even longer than before. He stated Wiseman “going to extend Steph [Curry’s] career, and Klay [Thompson’s] career, and Draymond [Green’s] career, to where as they add some other pieces, their sustained success is going to be real.”
“If you had Steph, Klay and Draymond getting into their mid-30’s, what would you look for? ‘I need this 19-year-old incredible athlete,’ and you go like, ‘that doesn’t exist.’ You know what, yes it does. We have him.”
“If you are going to pick a guy to help prolong winning and Steph, Draymond and Klay, that would be the guy you go to heaven and go get,” Mullin explained.
Curry Believes Warriors Are in a ‘Solid Place’
Even though they are at .500 in the standings with tougher games ahead, the Warriors are not losing faith in themselves. They know that in order to be successful in this league they’ll need to be more grounded and together.
After the Warriors’ loss to the Denver Nuggets, their two-time MVP, Steph Curry, elaborated on how “hopefully” their record will begin to show that they’ve learned and grown from their past mistakes.
“Six and six with us learning on the fly, Draymond missing the first two, it’s a solid place to be,” Curry said via NBC Sports. “We can play a lot better and hopefully our record will indicate that once we learn our lessons we need to learn. Jumbled standings … I guess I do like where we are.”
