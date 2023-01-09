Fresh off of their fourth NBA Championship in eight years, the Golden State Warriors haven’t gotten off to the start they may have wanted. Injuries have held them back, but their subpar bench unit has been the main culprit behind most of their losing efforts.

While they had hoped guys like James Wiseman and Moses Moody would step up, that hasn’t happened at the level necessary to compete for a championship. Turning to the trade market could be Golden State’s best chance to make the most out of their current core’s prime years.

Here are three Warriors trades that would help them return to championship form.

NBA Trades: 3 Warriors trades to return to NBA Championship form – Alex Caruso Deal With Bulls

Warriors receive: Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, Andre Drummond

Bulls receive: James Wiseman, Moses Moody, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

The Warriors still have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. They don’t need more stars, they need better role players. This trade would help them get just that.

Alex Caruso has been suggested as a potential trade target for the Warriors in the past. He’s a great 3&D guard who is also capable of playing up at the wing position. While Donte DiVincenzo has stepped up in recent weeks, having Caruso to play alongside him would be a huge help.

"I'd love to have you, man" Steve Kerr to Alex Caruso after last night's game 😳pic.twitter.com/Ueb8uS2gJJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 3, 2022

Javonte Green is also an underrated player. He’s not a great three-point shooter, but he’s a tough defender and an athletic freak. The veteran would be able to play some minutes at the three and four off the bench.

Lastly, Andre Drummond would be an immediate upgrade over Wiseman, who has struggled mightily this year. His rebounding and interior presence would give the Warriors a nice backup big man to turn to.

For the Bulls, this deal would be all about planning for the future. They could maintain their core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball, but swapping out their veteran bench guys for younger players and a pick would help them improve their long-term outlook.

NBA Trades: 3 Warriors trades to return to NBA Championship form – Kelly Oubre 3-Team Trade With Hornets, Suns

Warriors receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., Bismack Biyombo

Suns receive: PJ Washington, JaMychal Green

Hornets receive: James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Dario Saric, 2024 1st-Round Pick (via PHX), 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via GSW)

This deal would see Golden State make serious upgrades to their bench unit. Kelly Oubre Jr., who is in the midst of a career year, would make his return to Golden State. His shooting and off-ball play would be a huge help. As for Bismack Biyombo, he would be a more reliable backup big man than James Wiseman.

Kelly Oubre Jr, underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand, the Hornets have announced. Further updates regarding his recovery/return will be provided. pic.twitter.com/51or5HBfjx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 5, 2023

The Phoenix Suns would look to improve their title hopes with a trade like this one. Since Jae Crowder isn’t playing, adding PJ Washington to the mix would be an immediate upgrade to the power forward position. JaMychal Green could step in as Biyombo’s replacement but could also play down at the four if they need extra help in that spot.

Lastly, the Charlotte Hornets would prioritize youth in this trade. Wiseman and Moses Moody could have more freedom to grow in Charlotte, and the two first-round picks could help them trade for a star to pair with Lamelo Ball down the line.

NBA Trades: 3 Warriors trades to return to NBA Championship form – Chris Boucher 3-Team Trade With Raptors, Pelicans

Warriors receive: Chris Boucher, Garrett Temple

Raptors receive: James Wiseman, Jaxson Hayes, Moses Moody, Kira Lewis Jr., 2023 1st-Round Pick (via NOP), 2025 1st-Round Pick (from MIL, via NOP), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (via GSW)

Pelicans receive: Fred VanVleet, JaMychal Green

Woah. What a blockbuster this would be.

Obviously, Golden State would be on the outskirts of this deal, as Fred VanVleet heading to the New Orleans Pelicans would be the primary focus. For the Warriors, however, this would be a major upgrade at the center position. Garrett Temple would be an underrated addition, too. He’s a bit past his prime but could still give them a few minutes off the bench.

For the Toronto Raptors, a deal like this would set them back a few years, but they would be able to retool their team around Scottie Barnes. Wiseman, Moody, Jaxson Hayes, and Kira Lewis Jr. are all young pieces Toronto could attempt to develop, and the picks would help them moving forward, too.

Lastly, the Pelicans would make a push for a championship in this deal. Adding a guy like VanVleet to play alongside Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum would be a huge leap.