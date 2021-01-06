Odell Backham Jr. Thinks James Harden Joining the Warriors Would Be ‘Deadly’

Outside of the Cleveland Browns making the playoffs, WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been fantasizing about a far-fetch possibility outside of the NFL. Specifically, he pondered the idea of Houston Rockets star, James Harden, teaming up with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

OBJ Believes James Harden and the Warriors Would Be ‘Deadly’

Odell Beckham took to Twitter to express his thoughts on how scary the thought of Harden teaming up with the Warriors would be.

James Harden to the warriors would be deadly….. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 4, 2021

Yes, the Warriors are not the NBA Finals team that they once were after losing key players like Kevin Durant, who went to the Brooklyn Nets before the beginning of last season, and All-Star Klay Thompson, who is out for the entirety of the season due to an Achilles injury. Thompson will be missing his second consecutive season for the Warriors leaving the team’s offense in a large bind.

What sparked this thought for the wide receiver was most likely Curry’s performance Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers where he dropped an outstanding 62 points in the Warriors’ 137-122 win. Curry joined the company of Harden and others in the 60 plus club, as Harden has done this on multiple occasions.

The Idea of Harden in Golden State Is ‘Wishful Thinking’

Although the Warriors aren’t the same championship team that they were a few seasons ago, they still have one of the best shooters in the league in Curry. His shooting ability paired with Harden’s dominance on offense and shot would definitely be as Beckham Jr. said, “scary.”

Reportedly, Harden had demanded a trade from the Houston Rockets before the season started but still remains in the lineup. While talks about Harden joining another team have died down, there is still a thought that his days in Houston are dwindling.

Realistically, acquiring Harden now would not be beneficial for the Warriors in the long run being that they would have to include some of their players in the deal along with future draft picks.

Beckham Jr.’s Browns have made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, which was the longest playoff drought that any active NFL team has endured. You can’t blame the wide receiver for dreaming, and it would be nice to see the Warriors’ offense become stronger after it’s been struggling for the beginning of the season.

