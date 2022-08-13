Warriors Opening Night Opponent Announced: Report

While some Golden State Warriors fans may still be riding the wave of their championship run this past season, NBA basketball is just two short months away. Basketball will soon be back, and the Warriors will be forced to defend their title against 29 other hungry teams.

Luckily for Golden State, they still have a great team that’s perfectly capable of contending. Alongside their star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, guys like Andrew Wiggins, Joran Poole, and Kevon Looney will be crucial to their success, too.

And as they get ready for next year, the entirety of their schedule is unknown. However, their opening-night matchup has just been announced. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, which will also be when they receive their rings.

“Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania reported.

This will mark the second year in a row that the Warriors have faced the Lakers on Opening Night. Last season, they earned a 121-114 win with Curry leading the way, dropping 21 points and 10 assists.

And although the thrill of seeing the Warriors get their rings on opening night will be sweet, there has been a mixed reaction to the fact that they’ll be playing the Lakers.

Fans’ Reactions to Warriors/Lakers Matchup

In terms of star power, this game makes plenty of sense. Curry, Thompson, and Green spent years battling against LeBron James, and Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the business. However, while the Warriors were busy winning their fourth championship in eight years last season, the Lakers failed to make the Play-In Tournament.

Jonathan Von Tobel of VSiN and ESPN Las Vegas pointed this out, insinuating that the best team in the league should have a better opening-night opponent than the 11th seed in the West from the previous season.

“The 11th seed in the West playing the defending champs? Pass,” Von Tobel tweeted.

The 11th seed in the West playing the defending champs? Pass. https://t.co/yPfAVNqOUW pic.twitter.com/dR4JG5lS3v — Jonathan Von Tobel (@meJVT) August 13, 2022

Another NBA fan on Twitter pointed out the fact that a lottery team was being handed a “marquee matchup.”

“Lottery teams getting marquee matchups I’m sick,” they tweeted.

Lottery teams getting marquee matchups I’m sick https://t.co/N9QcGPmnCD — HappyPacersFan (@szn_holiday) August 13, 2022

On the other hand, some fans were excited for the matchup… but not necessarily for the reasons the NBA might want. One fan predicted that the Warriors were being handed their rings and a win on their first night, seemingly assuming that the Lakers would be an easy opponent.

“Boys get their rings and victory to start the season,” they tweeted.

Boys get their rings and victory to start the season https://t.co/0RlW9NbYaG — MR. UNLIMITED (@FSUAlex_) August 13, 2022

And another pointed out the fact that it would be a chance for Juan Toscano-Anderson to face off against his old team.

“TOSCANO-ANDERSON revenge game,” the fan tweeted.

However, while James vs. Curry should provide plenty of entertainment, the matchup a lot of fans wanted to see was Warriors vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Drama

Just recently, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies posted a video to TikTok of him working out. In the video, a whiteboard in the Grizzlies locker room was shown, and on it was a quote from Green.

‘“Memphis is going to get their reality check,” the quote read.

This stems from a long history of drama from last season between the two teams, culminating in the two squads facing off in the playoffs. Obviously, the Warriors got the better of Memphis there, but the beef still lives.

And while the two sides won’t get to face one another on opening night, keep an eye out for their matchups next season, as they are sure to provide lots of drama.