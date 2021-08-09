Warriors Still Have Shot at Trading for All-Star Forward: Report

After a busy offseason to this point, the Golden State Warriors may not be quite finished turning over the roster.

Of all the new faces in the Bay Area, none of them have the overly recognizable features of a nationally known superstar, something the familiars of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green expressly told management they wanted. But Jason Andersen, of the Sacramento Bee, reported on Monday, Aug. 9 that facts on the ground in the Bay Area could yet be subject to change.

According to Andersen, who cited a “source with knowledge of the situation,” the Toronto Raptors and team president Masai Ujiri have continued to field calls about star forward Pascal Siakam. Among the “enamored” parties named in the story are the Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers.

Obstacles to Warriors/Raptors Siakam Trade are Plentiful

Andersen’s source described a potential trade for Siakam as both possible and unlikely.

Several rumors, and even a few hard boiled stories, of Pascal’s discontent in Toronto, specifically with head coach Nick Nurse, fueled speculation that the player may not be long for his current team. Shams Charania, of The Athletic, reported details of a heated verbal altercation between Siakam and Nurse back in March, which landed the former All-Star a on the sidelines with a one-game suspension.

Beyond that, the Raptors appear to be entering at least a short-term rebuild mode, after missing the Easter Conference Playoffs last season, including the play-in tournament, and parting ways with veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, who recently signed a three-year deal with the Miami Heat.

Siakam will enter the sixth year of his NBA career this fall and will play most of the season at the age of 27. His prime years upon him, Siakam’s appetite specifically to play for a franchise in flux has not been reported. But despite a tumultuous recent history and an uncertain immediate future with the Raptors, Andersen’s source in Toronto said Siakam “has no desire to be moved.”

Furthermore, Golden State owner Joe Lacob recently told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater that the team’s financial situation makes it unlikely they will sign a superstar free agent before the new season begins.

Lacob’s remarks were published two days after the NBA draft. In the weeks leading up to draft, the message coming from Golden State leadership was almost entirely the opposite. Warriors president of basketball operations said the team was looking to add a more “veteran presence” after relying on inexperienced role players to back up Curry and Green, who played the entire year without Thompson.

Golden State through much of July was tied to trade talks involving Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. However, the asking price for Simmons was too steep and Beal proved unavailable. The trade market for a fourth superstar dried up, and the Warriors’ draft night yielded two teenagers in Jonathon Kuminga and Moses Moody with the No. 7 and No. 14 picks, respectively.

So, while Golden State’s financials might be tight, it is also possible that a motivation for Lacob’s comments to Slater was the tempering of fans’ expectations while simultaneously downplaying the inability of his front office to swing a deal for a fourth star, despite the wishes of the team’s three All-Star players.

Siakam Deal Would Shake up Current Warriors Roster Significantly

Following the draft, the Warriors added Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica in free agency, both of whom signed veterans minimum deals. The team also brought back 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala on a one-year deal for the minimum.

Golden State said goodbye to Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kent Bazemore, who signed with the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. The team also traded Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz for future draft considerations.

The asking price, as well as how much the Warriors might be willing to pay, for Siakam remains unclear. A possible deal would likely depend significantly on how Toronto feels about the Warriors’ young talent, which includes Kuminga, Moody and second-year big man James Wiseman.

As for the other side of the coin, Siakam would be a solid fit in Golden State. The power forward is known for his defense and his motor, as well as a 21.4 points per game average last season. He also grabbed 7.2 rebounds per night and a career-high 4.5 assists, along with 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks, according to Basketball Reference.