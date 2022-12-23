Warriors Trade Proposal Lands Pascal Siakam in 3-Team Blockbuster

Things have gotten very rocky very fast for the Golden State Warriors. After stumbling their way through the early season, they currently sit at 15-18 on the year, placing them in 11th place in the Western Conference. And with Stephen Curry sitting on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury, things aren’t looking very good.

The team’s issues have caused some to look toward the trade market, and with the Toronto Raptors struggling to keep their heads above water, too, there could be a deal between the two teams that makes sense.

Here’s an outline of a potential blockbuster, three-team trade with the Warriors, Raptors, and Miami Heat:

Warriors receive: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher

Heat receive: Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr.

Raptors receive: Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, 2026 1st-Round Pick (via GSW), 2027 1st-Round Pick (via MIA), 2028 1st-Round Pick (via GSW), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (via GSW), 2028 2nd-Round Pick (via MIA), 2029 2nd-Round Pick (via GSW)

A career night for Pascal Siakam: 52 PTS (career-high)

9 REB

7 AST Raptors win in MSG. pic.twitter.com/j4pOldXvzX — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2022

Obviously, that’s a lot to take in. A trade of that size is extremely rare. But a close look at the details reveals a deal that could work out well for all parties involved.

For the Warriors, this deal would be about planning for the future and elevating the team’s chances right now. Green is a stellar player and plays phenomenally well alongside Curry, but with the team’s stars getting older and more injury-prone, having a guy like Siakam could be a much more valuable commodity.

Toronto would get two former lottery picks, a quality role player in Martin, a rehab project in Robinson, Dedmon (who could be waived), and a whole bunch of draft picks. This package would help kickstart a rebuild around Scottie Barnes.

Lastly, the Heat would elevate themselves back into title contention with this move, landing a bonafide winner in Green and some much-needed extra depth at the forward position in Porter.

Warriors Linked to Pascal Siakam as Trade Target

While a trade for Siakam may seem unlikely for the Warriors, he’s been lumped in as a potential target for them in the past. As Toronto has struggled this year, some have speculated whether or not they could sell assets like Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported that the Warriors could be interested in some of those assets.

“Additionally, Pascal Siakam and Anunoby are under contract through 2023-24 (Anunoby can opt into 2024-25). If the Raptors are to change direction, some around the league believe now would be the time, as players tend to draw less in return when they are on expiring contracts.

“The list of teams interested in Siakam, Anunoby (especially Anunoby), VanVleet and Trent is varied, likely including the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Lakers, Suns, Kings and Nets, among others,” Pincus wrote.

PASCAL SIAKAM AT THE BUZZER. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j6neLFbsWA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 24, 2022

‘Pretty Strong’ Chance Draymond Green Leaves Warriors

And while some Warriors fans may be hesitant to trade Green, he might be gone after this season anyways. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there is a “pretty strong” chance Green leaves Golden State this offseason.

“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.”