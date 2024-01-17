Warriors Trade Target Pascal Siakam’s Price Tag Revealed

The Golden State Warriors hit rock bottom after losing to a skeleton Memphis Grizzlies team 116-107 on a nationally televised Martin Luther King Day matchup.

Not even the return of Draymond Green from an indefinite suspension could resurrect the flailing Warriors who are now 1.5 games outside the play-in tournament with their 18-22 record.

It could be the final straw that will lead to major changes after the February 8 trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus revealed what will it cost the Warriors to acquire Toronto’s two-time All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam.

“According to sources, the Raptors are looking for a return similar to what they got from the New York Knicks for OG Anunoby (RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley)—young players who can fit around Scottie Barnes,” Pincus wrote on January 16.

The Warriors and the Raptors have previously held trade talks surrounding Siakam but no deal is imminent yet.

“The buzz all year has the Warriors minding their budget, but the team is struggling and still wants to keep the Steph Curry era competitive,” Pincus wrote.