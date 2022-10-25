Fan-Fave Ex-Warrior, Two-Sport Star Officially Returning to Organization

In the days before training camp tipped off, the Golden State Warriors figured to be one of the less intriguing teams league-wide in terms of players battling to make the squad. Outside of the uncertainty surrounding Andre Iguodala’s roster spot, the Dubs looked to have a full complement of players locked in for the 2022-23 season.

Everything changed during the final days of preseason play, however, when the team sent two-way signees Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones packing. Just like that, Pat Spencer, Jerome Robinson, Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb were duking it out for those two-way spots.

Ultimately, Warriors brass decided to round out the roster with the latter two ballers, a move that caught many off guard. It was particularly surprising in Spencer’s case after the lacrosse star turned hooper raised eyebrows with his energetic play.

It’s also worth mentioning that he did THIS, much to the delight of Stephen Curry.

While Spencer’s dismissal was met with jeers from the Warriors faithful, his latest move has left the door open for a Golden State return.

Spencer Officially Headed to the Sea Dubs

Highlights: PAT SPENCER VS Blazers | 2022-23 Preseason 2022-10-12T14:30:02Z

On Tuesday, the Warriors’ Santa Cruz-based G League affiliate announced its training camp roster, and Spencer’s name was on the list.

Spencer’s move to the Sea Dubs wasn’t totally unexpected; the baller signed an Exhibit 10 contract when he joined the Warriors in late July, so there were financial incentives for him to remain in the Warriors’ system. On the other hand, it’s a little surprising that another team didn’t scoop him up after he played so well during the preseason.

Over four exhibition games, Spencer averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.9 minutes per game. He also hit pay dirt on 54.5% of his shot attempts.

More importantly, he made a big-time impression on Kerr with his play throughout camp.

“Great competitor, great athleticism in terms of his balance and his coordination and his core strength. Jumps with more explosiveness than I realized,” Kerr said earlier this month, via KRON4’s Jason Dumas. “He had the play in Tokyo where he tried to dunk on the whole team and he got fouled. I love that he’s a lacrosse guy. I think that sports like soccer and hockey and lacrosse sort of establish a vision that you need in basketball…

“So, I think all of those things are really helpful for Pat… he’s a really intriguing prospect.”

Spencer’s Lacrosse Exploits Were the Stuff of Legend

Before he decided to pursue a career in basketball, Spencer had the look like a future Hall of Famer in lacrosse. He was one of the best collegiate players in the nation at Loyola from 2016 to 2019. During that time, he scored 149 goals and dished out a Division I record 231 assists as an attacker for the Greyhounds.

As a senior, he was honored with the Tewaaraton Award, which recognizes the best male and female lacrosse players nationwide. Essentially, it’s lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy, and he had twice been a finalist for the trophy before winning it.

Spencer was also selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League’s inaugural draft. Instead of turning pro, though, he opted to transfer to Northwestern in pursuit of a career on the basketball court.