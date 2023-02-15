Paul George Issues Strong Statement on Warriors After Ugly Loss

The Golden State Warriors just can’t seem to find their rhythm. In their February 14 game against the LA Clippers, a rocky first half saw them take a lead into the break, but they fell to pieces in the second half, eventually losing 134-124.

With Steph Curry sidelined, other players have had to step up. And when Clippers star Paul George was asked about how they prepared for the Curry-less Warriors, he kept his response simple and praised Golden State’s team basketball.

“We drilled it. Leading up to the game, we drilled it. But you can never really put it in perspective until you play them,” George explained via the Lakers LeBron YouTube channel. “And I think it was just eye-opening how much they move, how fast they move, and they’re just on a string. It took us up until that second half to really dial into it and raise our level. But they’re a good offensive team. They rely on their player movement, their cuts, their back screens, their pick aways, and it’s just constant continuity on their offense. And so, it is a legit 24 seconds that you have to guard. But I thought we did a great job in the second half. We were able to contest shots, we were able to get out to the shooters, and we made it a little bit more tough for them. But that first half, yeah, they definitely imposed their will offensively.”

George ended the night with just 20 points and eight assists, but his teammate, Kawhi Leonard, exploded for a 33-point performance. They also got some bench help in the form of Norman Powell’s 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Warriors relied heavily upon Jordan Poole, who poured in 28 points. He was the only player on Golden State to crack the 20-point mark.

Draymond Green Calls Out Warriors

After the loss, Warriors star Draymond Green was less than thrilled with Golden State’s performance. As the team gets set to head into the All-Star break, he sent a strong message to his teammates.

“I don’t think it’s a championship hangover. It’s a will to want to defend,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You’re not hungover at .500, 60 games into the season. You’re a loser if you’re still hungover at that point, so there’s no hangover. It’s the will to defend, stop and guard your man, sink in help and trap the box, rotate. Defense is all one to two steps extra. I’ma take that extra step to get there or I’m not. That’s all will, and we don’t have that as a team.”

Stephen Curry Delivers Brutal Injury Update

As for when the Warriors can expect Curry to be back on the court, he gave a rather bleak injury update on February 13.

“It’s all dictated around how this heals,” Curry told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “This is different than the shoulder where it’s pretty predictable where I’ll be, and we get to a point where I can play and then I reinjure it or put myself in jeopardy out there on the floor. This one’s different because ligaments can heal on all different types of timelines. So there’s a window for each checkpoint. After the All-Star break I want to hopefully get back on the court. Depending on how things go from there I can start to key in on a specific day to get back.”